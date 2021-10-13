What The USMNT Needs To Improve On Against Costa Rica

The United States Men’s National Team once again find themselves entering the 3rd match of a World Cup qualifying window needing 3 vital points. Tomorrow, they are in Columbus to take on a Costa Rica side that has traditionally been the 3rd power in Concacaf but has recently struggled to maintain that designation. Fresh off a come-from-behind home win against El Salvador, Los Ticos are looking to steal another one on the road. The USMNT are desperate to rebound after they lost on the road to Panama on Sunday night, and they hope Columbus, which has been so good to them the past 2 decades during World Cup qualifying, is the place that can help them get back on track.

