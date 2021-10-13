CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lifestyle

Two Terrifying NY Hotels Make USA Today’s List of the Most Haunted

By Steve King
104.5 The Team
104.5 The Team
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Would you stay in a hotel that you knew had the reputation of being haunted? I would in a heartbeat...I might not sleep at all, but I would do it for the experience. Then again...my full name IS Stephen King and I do love a good haunting. I've actually spent the night in a couple of haunted houses...once with Butch Patrick, who played Eddie Munster on the TV show "The Munsters"....but that's a story for another time.

1045theteam.com

Comments / 0

Related
WMUR.com

Take a look inside 'America's most haunted hotel'

Towering over the town of Eureka Springs, Arkansas, the Crescent Hotel has long been one of Arkansas' best-known pieces of architecture. Built in 1886, the Crescent has become a popular site for weddings. But it's also billed as "America's most haunted hotel." Visitors have reported seeing spirits, hearing strange noises...
EUREKA SPRINGS, AR
5 On Your Side

Spooky Spots: A look inside one of Missouri's most 'haunted' hotels

ST. LOUIS — Lehmann House Bed and Breakfast in Lafayette Square is listed as one of the "most haunted hotels" in the state. Owner, Marie Davies says, "I don't like to use the word haunted because that conjures up the meanness and the viciousness of like the Amityville Horror movies. It's not like that at all. It's a benevolent presence. Whatever it is, it just is."
MISSOURI STATE
Only In Northern California

This Northern California Hotel Is Among The Most Haunted Places In The Nation

The small town of Nevada City is no stranger to hauntings. It’s renowned as one of the most haunted towns in all of Northern California, so that’s why it comes as no surprise that one of the nation’s most haunted hotels is located right here. The National Exchange Hotel (sometimes referred to as just the […] The post This Northern California Hotel Is Among The Most Haunted Places In The Nation appeared first on Only In Your State.
NEVADA CITY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
State
New York State
State
Oregon State
Q 105.7

Visit the Most Haunted Restaurants & Bars In Upstate NY

This time of year there are haunted houses, haunted hayrides, and even haunted tours of the Capitol building. However, if you want some creepy fun AND and a good meal or an adult beverage where should you go?. Well, I'm glad you asked because I've put together a list of...
RESTAURANTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jackie Gleason
Person
Butch Patrick
Person
Stephen King
Elite Daily

50 Of The Most Haunted Hotels In Every State

Mobile’s Malaga Inn exudes dreamy Victorian charm with its twin townhouses, antique furnishings, and stunning chandeliers. Malaga’s white lady, who likes to camp out on the veranda of Room 007, may or may not be responsible for the lighting fixtures with a life of their own, or the furniture reshuffling guests have reportedly witnessed as well.
LIFESTYLE
Hotel Online

The 2021 Top 25 Historic Hotels of America Most Haunted Hotels List Announced

Reported paranormal experiences include ghost sightings of Revolutionary War soldiers, jilted lovers, a young girl carrying flowers, a man in a top hat, friendly spectral bellhops, and more. Historic Hotels of America® offers travelers spectacular experiences and stories to take home with them, but some offer more than the usual...
LIFESTYLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Haunted Hotels#Most Haunted#Haunted House#Mizpah Hotel#Usa Today
newspressnow.com

Holton's Hotel Josephine has history of hauntings

HOLTON, Kan. — The Hotel Josephine has a rich history — and a haunted one. Built in 1890, the Hotel Josephine, 501 Ohio Ave., was said to be the longest consecutive running hotel west of the Mississippi until it closed for a short time at the end of 2010. Manager Tracer Fox, whose family has owned the hotel for the past year, said the establishment closed briefly due to tax issues. It reopened in 2011.
HOLTON, KS
hiawathaworldonline.com

Hotel Josephine - history and hauntings

The Hotel Josephine has a rich history — and a haunted one. Built in 1890, the Hotel Josephine — which is located at 501 Ohio Ave., just one block off the town square in Holton — is considered the longest consecutive running hotel west of the Mississippi. Manager Tracer Fox — whose family has owned Hotel Josephine for the past year — said the establishment has only ever been closed for one year, 2010, due to tax issues.
HOLTON, KS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Hot 104.7

South Dakota’s Most Haunted Campground

There's nothing better than fall camping in South Dakota - and if you like to add a little scary folklore to your overnight trip there's a campground that boasts an interesting paranormal legend. The Sica Hollow State Park may look like an ordinary camp spot but may hold an eerie...
LIFESTYLE
FOX 11 and 41

TODAY: Madd Hatter's Haunted House Opens

UNION GAP, WA – Get ready for a frightful night at the Madd Hatter’s Haunted House. Doors open at 6 p.m.. Tickets sold online or at the door located at 208 Ahtanum Road. The nonprofit helps support multiple local charities and organizations. Tonight only 10/15, SA Carlson Co. is donating five dollars for every ticket sold.
UNION GAP, WA
104.5 The Team

104.5 The Team

Schenectady, NY
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
284K+
Views
ABOUT

104.5 The Team ESPN Radio has the best sports coverage for Albany, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy