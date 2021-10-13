CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vice President Harris sells DC condo for $1.9M

 5 days ago
Vice President Kamala Harris has sold her Washington, D.C., condominium for just under asking price. But it took a minute. Harris sold her two-bedroom unit at developer Eastbanc’s Westlight complex in the West End for $1.85 million, just below the $2 million April listing, according to the Wall Street Journal.

CBS Pittsburgh

In KDKA Exclusive, Vice President Kamala Harris Address Supply Chain Issues And Build Back Better Compromise

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Supply chain issues remain front and center as consumers find fewer products on the shelves. In an exclusive interview seen only on KDKA, political editor Jon Delano asked Vice President Kamala Harris what the government is doing about it. Empty shelves for consumers and missing parts for local manufacturers — it all adds up to inconvenience and now an inflation rate of 5.4 percent in September. Delano: What can you and the administration do to alleviate these problems in western Pennsylvania and throughout the nation? Harris: It’s a big issue for western Pennsylvania, throughout the nation, and actually a global issue....
PITTSBURGH, PA
POPSUGAR

I Met With Vice President Harris, and She Promised to Protect My Undocumented Family

For my mom, my safety and my future have always felt more valuable than her own. She has often told me that if I were to become a US citizen that will be enough for her, even if it means she remains undocumented. All the nights spent worrying about my future and about whether she made the right choice to seek a better life for our family here would feel lighter knowing that, at the very least, her child could live a stable life as a citizen.
IMMIGRATION
CW33

House sends debt limit hike to Biden, avoiding unprecedented default

WASHINGTON (AP) — Members of the House on Tuesday pushed through a short-term increase to the nation’s debt limit, ensuring the federal government can continue fully paying its bills into December and temporarily averting an unprecedented default that would have decimated the economy. The $480 billion increase in the country’s...
CONGRESS & COURTS
coloradonewsline.com

Rep. Lamborn accuses Vice President Harris of ‘anti-Semitic worldview’

The controversy began when Vice President Kamala Harris recently took questions while at George Mason University to discuss voting rights. A student spoke about U.S. funding of Israel and referred to Israel as an “ethnic genocide and a displacement of people,” according to CNN. The student said they felt the need to bring it up because it affects their life and the lives of people they really care about, according to CNN.
CONGRESS & COURTS
State
California State
State
Washington State
artvoice.com

Vice President Harris holds the key to immigration reform and needs to step up

Vice-President Kamala Harris has a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. More than at any time in the recent past, Congress and the Biden administration have the means to open a path to citizenship to millions of undocumented residents who have been living in and contributing to, this nation for many years. These residents...
IMMIGRATION
cbslocal.com

Vice President Kamala Harris Visits Garden State

NEWARK, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — Vice President Kamala Harris spent much of Friday in New Jersey. At a vaccination center, Harris learned about 85% of people in Essex County have their first COVID shot while a little over 70% have received both shots. Harris said she was proud of New Jersey...
ESSEX COUNTY, NJ
Person
Kamala Harris
spaceexplored.com

Vice President Kamala Harris and Astronaut Shane Kimbrough team up for World Space Week [Video]

As a part of World Space Week, astronaut Shane Kimbrough and Vice President Kamala Harris have teamed up in a new NASA video to inspire kids to get interested in space. World Space Week 2021: This post is part of our World Space Week coverage 2021. Each year, World Space Week runs from October 4-10 and includes millions of people at thousands of events around the world. This year, the theme is celebrating Women in Space.
ASTRONOMY
SFGate

VP Kamala Harris Sells Her Washington, DC, Condo for Nearly $2M

Now that Kamala Harris is finally settled in at the vice president's official residence on the grounds of the U.S. Naval Observatory, she is pocketing nearly $2 million for the sale of her Washington, DC, condo. The two-bedroom, two-bathroom unit at a swanky West End complex in the nation's capital...
U.S. POLITICS
Deadline

‘Get Curious With Vice President Harris’ Space-Themed Kids Special Set For Launch

YouTube Originals Kids & Family is blasting off with Get Curious with Vice President Harris, a new special featuring Kamala Harris and timed to World Space Week. It debuts Thursday at 9 am ET/6 am PT on the NASA YouTube Channel and the YouTube Kids app. Get Curious follows a group of kids as they meet Vice President Kamala Harris, go on a scavenger hunt with clues delivered by NASA astronaut Shane Kimbrough from the International Space Station, and get exclusive access to the United States Naval Observatory which is Harris’ official residence as VP. “My mom was a scientist. She would...
TV & VIDEOS
CBS Tampa

Fourth Stimulus Check: Is Another Relief Payment Coming Soon?

) — The pandemic continues well after COVID first shut down the economy. The Delta variant is still causing positive cases, and President Biden has instituted stronger efforts to encourage vaccines. The broad economy has made strong gains overall. But some people have yet to experience any real improvement. Unemployment still exceeds pre-pandemic levels, even with jobs widely available in certain sectors. The federal unemployment bonus ended over a month ago. Millions of people remain short of food and behind on bills, and a fourth stimulus check could help. A few places, including California, have recognized that need for additional help and provided additional payments. But will the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) be sending out another stimulus check in 2021?
BUSINESS
AFP

US supply chain woes to stretch into 2022, Biden admin warns

The US transportation secretary on Sunday warned that America's supply chain woes including clogged ports will drag into next year, potentially cramping the upcoming holiday shopping season in the world's largest economy. Pete Buttigieg did the rounds on US political talk shows to stress that President Joe Biden's administration was doing everything it could to alleviate congestion at the country's overloaded ports, railways and roads, and that the government will "re-evaluate all of our options" to relieve the bottlenecks. But "a lot of the challenges that we have been experiencing this year will continue into next year," the transport chief and former presidential candidate told CNN's "State of the Union" show. Buttigieg added that the supply side crunch was being exacerbated by extraordinary pent-up demand in the United States.
BUSINESS
Fox News

Kamala Harris’ top media missteps, gaffes and debacles since becoming vice president

Vice President Kamala Harris has found herself in hot water over various gaffes, missteps and debacles on a regular basis during her chaotic first year on the job. She’s regularly mocked, often criticized and has become known for laughing when confronted with tough questions. Along with her political struggles managing the southern border crisis and grappling with reports of dysfunction in her office, Harris has had a rough go of it in 2021.
POLITICS
ABOUT

KDAF, virtual channel 33 (UHF digital channel 32), is a CW-affiliated television station licensed to Dallas, Texas, United States and serving the Dallas–Fort Worth Metroplex.

 https://www.cw33.com

