PALMAN, Ryan Joseph Marsh - D U I
On Friday, October 8, 2021 around 01:30AM a West Shore Regional Police Officer conducted a traffic stop in the 100 Block of Market Street, Lemoyne. The operator of the vehicle was identified Ryan Joseph Marsh PALMAN. While speaking with Officer(s), PALMAN showed signs of being under the influence of alcohol and / or a controlled substance. PALMAN was taken into custody and transported to Cumberland County Prison. Criminal charges will be filed at MDJ Beckley's Office.cumberland.crimewatchpa.com
