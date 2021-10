A NASA adviser has resigned after the space agency denied their request to rename the James Webb Space Telescope. Lucianne Walkowick, a member of NASA’s Astrophysics Advisory Committee who identifies as non-binary, wrote in an open letter the agency’s handling of the matter “made a farce” of the committee and its work. Walkowick was one of more than a thousand people – including two professors at the University of Alabama – who signed a petition to rename the $10 billion space telescope over concerns regarding Webb’s tenure as U.S. Undersecretary of State during the dismissal of gay and lesbian federal employees in the 1940s and ‘50s. Webb served as NASA Secretary from February 1961 to October 1968 and is credited with being instrumental in the Apollo moon program.

AEROSPACE & DEFENSE ・ 7 HOURS AGO