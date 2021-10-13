Section Hall of Fame announces Class of 2021

HOLYOKE - After a year's absence, the Holyoke Athletic Hall of Fame is preparing to once again induct a new class. John Brunelle, who serves as the chair of the committee, said the hall of fame was created a few years ago. He said a former School Committee member had "tried to start it," but "did not get a lot of support to do it." Later, he said when he and another former School Committee member were elected they approached former superintendent/receiver Stephen Zrike. He said Zrike told them to "go for it," so they started and committee and added people" to the board.

