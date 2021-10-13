Section Hall of Fame announces Class of 2021
Section VI leadership has announced the names of 11 athletes, coaches and administrators who will make up its Class of 2021. Coaches Matt Chimera (Kenmore West), Marv Matteson (Kenmore East and Iroquois), Mike DeBarbieri (Portville), and Mary Neilon (Ellicottville), administrator/ coach John Loughlin (Medina) and Peter Weishan (Salamanca), administrator William Ross (Niagara Wheatfield), and athletes Thomas Shifflet (Sweet Home), Frank […]www.kentonbee.com
Comments / 0