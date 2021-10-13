CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Section Hall of Fame announces Class of 2021

By Bee Group Newspapers
kentonbee.com
 5 days ago

Section VI leadership has announced the names of 11 athletes, coaches and administrators who will make up its Class of 2021. Coaches Matt Chimera (Kenmore West), Marv Matteson (Kenmore East and Iroquois), Mike DeBarbieri (Portville), and Mary Neilon (Ellicottville), administrator/ coach John Loughlin (Medina) and Peter Weishan (Salamanca), administrator William Ross (Niagara Wheatfield), and athletes Thomas Shifflet (Sweet Home), Frank […]

