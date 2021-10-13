TC Energy, Nikola in Large Scale Hydrogen Team Up

A consortium of public, private, and academic experts led by Shell International Exploration and Production has been selected by the U.S. Department of Energy's (DOE) Hydrogen and Fuel Cell Technologies Office to demonstrate a large-scale liquid hydrogen LH2 tank with a capacity ranging from 20,000 to 100,000 cubic meters. “The DOE has awarded US$6 million to finance the project, and Shell and CB&I Storage Solutions will both provide an additional $3 million each, for a total project fund of $12 million,” reads the announcement made on Wednesday. The group also committed to building a scaled-down demonstration tank that will be tested to validate the feasibility of the design.

ENERGY INDUSTRY ・ 3 DAYS AGO