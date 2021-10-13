TC Energy, Nikola in Large Scale Hydrogen Team Up
The companies are actively collaborating to identify and develop projects to establish the infrastructure required to deliver low-cost and low-carbon hydrogen at scale. TC Energy Corporation (TSX, NYSE: TRP) and Nikola Corporation (Nasdaq: NKLA) have announced that they have agreed to collaborate on co-developing, constructing, operating and owning large-scale hydrogen production facilities in the United States and Canada.www.rigzone.com
