TC Energy, Nikola in Large Scale Hydrogen Team Up

By Andreas Exarheas
rigzone.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe companies are actively collaborating to identify and develop projects to establish the infrastructure required to deliver low-cost and low-carbon hydrogen at scale. TC Energy Corporation (TSX, NYSE: TRP) and Nikola Corporation (Nasdaq: NKLA) have announced that they have agreed to collaborate on co-developing, constructing, operating and owning large-scale hydrogen production facilities in the United States and Canada.

