Xiaomi’s gamer-centric sub-brand Black Shark is scheduled to launch the Black Shark 4S smartphone series on October 13 in the Chinese market. The series is expected to have two phones – the Black Shark 4S and Black Shark 4S Pro. Thanks to various certifications, details for both phones are partially available. Today, we’ll do a rumour roundup of all the details learned so far, giving us an idea of what to expect from the upcoming Shark 4S series launch event.

CELL PHONES ・ 6 DAYS AGO