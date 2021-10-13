CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
ADP National Employment Report: Private Sector Employment Increased by 568,000 Jobs in September

 6 days ago

- Private sector employment increased by 568,000 jobs from August to September according to the September ADP® National Employment ReportTM. Broadly distributed to the public each month, free of charge, the ADP National Employment Report is produced by the ADP Research Institute® in collaboration with Moody's Analytics. The report, which is derived from ADP's actual data of those who are on a company's payroll, measures the change in total nonfarm private employment each month on a seasonally-adjusted basis.

Related
Deloitte Report Reveals Technology Divide Among Mid-market, Private Companies

America's mid-market and private companies' paths to technology modernization may profoundly affect their ability to attract talent, according to a new Deloitte Private 2021 Technology Trends report, "The Middle Market Technology Divide." Deloitte Private surveyed 500 mid-market executives from companies with annual revenues ranging from $250 million to more than...
BUSINESS
Ross Mynatt of Craft Bank, Securing Regulatory Approval during the Pandemic

President & CEO of Craft Bank Ross Mynatt talks about the challenges that came with securing regulatory approval for Craft Bank during the pandemic. To be included in our video interviews or if you need video services for your company, please contact us.
AFP

US industrial output drops 1.3% in Sept amid supply issues: Fed

Output by US industries fell 1.3 percent last month amid continued supply constraints hindering manufacturing, the Federal Reserve reported Monday. Faced with ongoing supply bottlenecks, factory output fell 0.7 percent last month after a 0.4 percent drop in August according to the revised data.
ECONOMY
Lackluster Job Growth Amid Delta and Labor Shortages

Today' jobs report showed the second consecutive month of lackluster job growth, reflecting Delta's impact on the economy and a US labor market that remains tight. Nonfarm payroll employment increased by 194,000 in September, after an upwardly revised increase of 366,000 in August. The published unemployment rate ticked down from 5.2 to 4.8 percent, and the true rate, after adjusting for the misclassification error, declined from 5.5 to 4.9 percent. Overall, jobs still number 5 million below February 2020 levels, with women representing 57.5 percent of these employment losses. The labor force participation rate ticked down from 61.7 to 61.6 percent in September.
ECONOMY
Financial World

Canada posts massive job gains in September as employment back to pre-pandemic level

On Friday, data from Statistics Canada had unmasked that the Canadian economy, the ninth-largest across the globe by nominal GDP (Gross Domestic Product) and the fifteenth-largest by PPP (Purchasing Power Parity), had created a decent number of jobs in September, as employment roared back to a pre-pandemic level with unemployment rate plunging to a fresh 18-month low, suggesting a brightening up of outlook over coming months as delta cases ebbed and a longer-than-anticipated supply chain constrain seems to be waning.
abccolumbia.com

U.S. employers added just 194,000 jobs in September

WASHINGTON (AP) _U.S. employers added just 194,000 jobs in September, a second straight tepid gain and evidence that the pandemic still has a grip on the economy with many companies struggling to fill millions of open jobs. Friday’s report from the Labor Department also showed that the unemployment rate sank...
