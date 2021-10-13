CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Save Time by Automating Tasks and Discovering Productivity Tools

Cover picture for the articleEntrepreneurs are always busy. But there's a big difference between being productive and just being busy. Smart entrepreneurs learn ways to use less time to do more work. So if you're struggling to be as productive as possible with the limited amount of time you have in the day, check out The Complete Productivity & Automation Bundle. It's on sale for just $34 (reg. $2,200).

Forbes

The Secret To Productivity Isn’t Time Management

Founder of Goldgrab Leadership Coaching, Sheila is an executive coach and leads Women Leaders Habit Lab groups in organizations. When the only answer to a leader’s personal productivity challenge is better time management, you know that it’s missing the mark. After all, one causal answer can’t remedy a very long list that amounts to trouble. Leaders bring concerns about broken time management to executive coaching hoping that five dos and don’ts will solve what pains them. It’s far simpler than that, but it takes some self-insight to succeed. Let's take a look at the real symptoms behind poor productivity.
CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE
makeuseof.com

The 10 Best Tools and Tips for Delegating Tasks Efficiently

Task delegation is an essential process in the modern workflow that ensures the investment of efforts from all the team members. As a team leader or manager, it’s impossible to take all the responsibilities on your shoulders. By delegating the tasks to the team members, you can reduce your workload...
CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE
CIO

Improving Developer Tool Sets: Shortening the Time to Innovation

As businesses go digital and customer experience (CX) improvements are delivered via new applications and services, the team of developers that build these experiences become central to getting things done and driving revenue. Indeed, the speed of development often determines the speed of business, and dev teams’ need to innovate demands that they be given the optimal tools and flexibility to customize those tools to be successful. That means eliminating siloed systems and tools that result in inconsistency and make it difficult to innovate quickly and collaborate efficiently.
COMPUTERS
mediapost.com

Enhanced Tools Help Startups Create Sites And Emails, Marketing Automation Firm Says

Entrepreneurs are being offered new tools for creating automated email campaigns and mobile-optimized web stores. The new solutions come in the form of an update by Groove.cm of its suite for marketers. The platform includes such elements as GrooveMail, GrooveFunnels, GrooveSell, GrooveMember and GrooveVideo. Groove.cm claims that the updated tools...
INTERNET
siliconangle.com

Wider use of automation tools fuels IT democratization among Red Hat customers

There is a saying in the business world that “customers vote with their feet,” meaning they will move toward products they prefer to use and willfully ignore others. A form of this is currently playing out in the IT automation space where tech firms, such as Red Hat Inc., are seeing a wider scale adoption of automation tools among customers across organizations.
TECHNOLOGY
Fast Company

13 time-saving Mac keyboard shortcuts to make you more productive

The Mac trackpad is a thing of beauty—a true marvel in human-interface devices. But that doesn’t mean you need to rely on it for everything. To become a master of Mac efficiency, learning common keyboard shortcuts is a must. They’re perfect for tasks like window management, switching apps, finding documents, and a whole lot more. Here’s a look at some great time savers.
COMPUTERS
therealdeal.com

AI con-tech startup Togal.ai launches product automating takeoffs

Togal.ai, an artificial intelligence construction-tech startup, launched its automated estimation product this week, saying it can shorten the estimating process from weeks to seconds. Estimators typically calculate square footage and materials needs manually, room by room, with rollers and rulers or rudimentary computer software in a process called a takeoff....
SOFTWARE
thefastmode.com

How Real-Time Collaboration and Automation Can Speed 5G Rollout Featured

5G rollout was the top priority for major telecom companies as 2020 began. The pandemic put a wrinkle in those well-laid plans as travel restrictions took hold, supply chains were disrupted, and telecoms scrambled to shore up existing networks to meet exploding demand for residential bandwidth. But the delay was just a temporary blip; the pandemic underscored the need for 5G.
ELECTRONICS
devops.com

Top 5 Must-Haves for IaC Automation Tools

These days, there are a lot of different DevOps tools to accomplish a lot of different jobs. Almost daily another startup comes out with a new and innovative product or a newer (maybe even better) version of existing tools. One of the biggest innovations has been infrastructure-as-code (IaC). Giving infrastructure admins and developers alike the ability to create, manipulate and destroy infrastructure using code files changes the way we administer our environments. Though these tools are revolutionary and can solve many problems, sometimes they come with a whole new set of issues—as can any type of tooling, really.
COMPUTERS
Forbes

Factory 4.0: Automating E-Commerce And Production

President and Co-founder at Wiferion GmbH, tech-entrepreneur and renewable energy expert. From my experience, finding warehouse workers is the number one complaint heard by direct-to-consumer (D2C) or business-to-consumer (B2C) distribution managers. Whether accustomed to the new way of working remotely or for some other reason, warehouse managers are desperate to hire reliable fulfillment personnel as the busiest season of the year quickly approaches. Too often, there are no applicants or there are new hires who evaporate after a single shift. Many workers will leave if they can make a little more money next door.
TECHNOLOGY
GeekyGadgets

Infinity3D conveyor belt 3D printer for small automated production runs

Makers, hobbyists, engineers and developers looking for a convenient way to 3D print small production runs may be interested in the new Infinity3D conveyor belt 3D printer launched via Kickstarter. The autonomous 3D printer is capable of 3D printing designs one after another and the conveyor flatbed allows it to reject completed 3D prints to start another. Designed for simple operation the conveyor belt system is a closed loop featuring a high-strength printing platform and supports both 45° and 90° printing.
RETAIL
martechseries.com

OMG Hong Kong Uses IAS Automated Tag to Create Time Savings for IKEA by 80%

Integral Ad Science (IAS), a global leader in digital media quality, and Omnicom Media Group (OMG), the world’s leading global marketing and corporate communications company, today (14 October) announced a case study on time saved for IKEA, one of the most well-known home furnishing brands in the world, by using IAS Automated Tag with Google.
BUSINESS
GreenwichTime

Why I Quit My Safe, Well-Paying Job to Start a Tech Business Out of My Basement

When I was comfortable at a stable, well-paying job that I had worked hard at for years, I found myself wondering what next moves I should take. I was content with my position, but I wanted to advance and move forward. Ultimately, I realized that at the end of the day comfort is the enemy to progress. I wanted to challenge myself, lead new projects and grow professionally, so I decided to quit my job and start a tech business. The decision came with risks, but it was a calculated step and turned out to be one of the most worthwhile decisions I’ve ever made.
ECONOMY
GreenwichTime

Own business, how to start on your own?

What if you were fired from your job tomorrow? I asked that question, unfortunately, just as I lost my job. The budget cut meant for me and for many of us who worked in staff areas "the end" of our professional career and after that I learned a hard, but necessary lesson: to become my own business , my own source of income. .
SMALL BUSINESS
GreenwichTime

3 Steps to Establish Authentic Core Values

In business, whether an organization achieves success is determined by many different factors. Its purpose, mission and vision are important. But the factors that bring it all together and can make or break an organization are its core values. Like a compass, core values will help you navigate through challenging times and even act as anchors in the midst of uncertainty.
ECONOMY
itprotoday.com

How Data Warehouse Automation Tools Do (and Don't) Ease Cloud Moves

In most scenarios, a data warehouse automation (DWA) tool will assist an organization as it moves an on-premises data warehouse system to a cloud service. Before that happens, however, an organization must standardize on the DWA tool as the primary means of designing, deploying and maintaining its data warehouse system. Because the DWA tool captures and manages all of the work that is performed on the data warehouse, it can bring this work forward to the new warehouse target platform. If this condition is met, the use of a DWA tool can simplify the migration process. This is an ideal on-premises-to-cloud migration scenario. However, if an organization has not already standardized on DWA, a DWA tool is less helpful--at least at first. In this less-than-ideal on-premises-to-cloud migration scenario, a DWA tool can still be helpful, albeit primarily in the context of re-engineering the existing data warehouse system for the new target environment.
SOFTWARE

