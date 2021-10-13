Save Time by Automating Tasks and Discovering Productivity Tools

In most scenarios, a data warehouse automation (DWA) tool will assist an organization as it moves an on-premises data warehouse system to a cloud service. Before that happens, however, an organization must standardize on the DWA tool as the primary means of designing, deploying and maintaining its data warehouse system. Because the DWA tool captures and manages all of the work that is performed on the data warehouse, it can bring this work forward to the new warehouse target platform. If this condition is met, the use of a DWA tool can simplify the migration process. This is an ideal on-premises-to-cloud migration scenario. However, if an organization has not already standardized on DWA, a DWA tool is less helpful--at least at first. In this less-than-ideal on-premises-to-cloud migration scenario, a DWA tool can still be helpful, albeit primarily in the context of re-engineering the existing data warehouse system for the new target environment.

