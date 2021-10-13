CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lifestyle

Two Terrifying NY Hotels Make USA Today’s List of the Most Haunted

By Steve King
Q 105.7
Q 105.7
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Would you stay in a hotel that you knew had the reputation of being haunted? I would in a heartbeat...I might not sleep at all, but I would do it for the experience. Then again...my full name IS Stephen King and I do love a good haunting. I've actually spent the night in a couple of haunted houses...once with Butch Patrick, who played Eddie Munster on the TV show "The Munsters"....but that's a story for another time.

q1057.com

Comments / 0

Related
WMUR.com

Take a look inside 'America's most haunted hotel'

Towering over the town of Eureka Springs, Arkansas, the Crescent Hotel has long been one of Arkansas' best-known pieces of architecture. Built in 1886, the Crescent has become a popular site for weddings. But it's also billed as "America's most haunted hotel." Visitors have reported seeing spirits, hearing strange noises...
EUREKA SPRINGS, AR
5 On Your Side

Spooky Spots: A look inside one of Missouri's most 'haunted' hotels

ST. LOUIS — Lehmann House Bed and Breakfast in Lafayette Square is listed as one of the "most haunted hotels" in the state. Owner, Marie Davies says, "I don't like to use the word haunted because that conjures up the meanness and the viciousness of like the Amityville Horror movies. It's not like that at all. It's a benevolent presence. Whatever it is, it just is."
MISSOURI STATE
Only In Northern California

This Northern California Hotel Is Among The Most Haunted Places In The Nation

The small town of Nevada City is no stranger to hauntings. It’s renowned as one of the most haunted towns in all of Northern California, so that’s why it comes as no surprise that one of the nation’s most haunted hotels is located right here. The National Exchange Hotel (sometimes referred to as just the […] The post This Northern California Hotel Is Among The Most Haunted Places In The Nation appeared first on Only In Your State.
NEVADA CITY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
State
New York State
State
Oregon State
hiawathaworldonline.com

Hotel Josephine - history and hauntings

The Hotel Josephine has a rich history — and a haunted one. Built in 1890, the Hotel Josephine — which is located at 501 Ohio Ave., just one block off the town square in Holton — is considered the longest consecutive running hotel west of the Mississippi. Manager Tracer Fox — whose family has owned Hotel Josephine for the past year — said the establishment has only ever been closed for one year, 2010, due to tax issues.
HOLTON, KS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jackie Gleason
Person
Butch Patrick
Person
Stephen King
Hotel Online

The 2021 Top 25 Historic Hotels of America Most Haunted Hotels List Announced

Reported paranormal experiences include ghost sightings of Revolutionary War soldiers, jilted lovers, a young girl carrying flowers, a man in a top hat, friendly spectral bellhops, and more. Historic Hotels of America® offers travelers spectacular experiences and stories to take home with them, but some offer more than the usual...
LIFESTYLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Haunted Hotels#Most Haunted#Haunted House#Mizpah Hotel#Usa Today
Hot 104.7

South Dakota’s Most Haunted Campground

There's nothing better than fall camping in South Dakota - and if you like to add a little scary folklore to your overnight trip there's a campground that boasts an interesting paranormal legend. The Sica Hollow State Park may look like an ordinary camp spot but may hold an eerie...
LIFESTYLE
Q 105.7

For First Time in 4 Decades, Step Inside the Saratoga Sanatorium Theater

The buildings and surrounding property of the Saratoga County Homestead in Galway, New York has been the subject of many stories and urban legend over the years. The urge to explore the surgery room, chapel and theater often compels people to enter illegally. Now you can do it legally and help renovate the property to it's past glory.
GALWAY, NY
Victorville Daily Press

Beyer's Byways: A night in Tonopah's haunted Mizpah Hotel

A few years ago, Laureen and I drove through Tonopah, Nevada on our way to see one of our daughters in Idaho. The town was founded around 1900, when a rich silver deposit was located in the nearby hills — through nothing more than serendipitous luck. Turns out that a...
TONOPAH, NV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
FOX 11 and 41

TODAY: Madd Hatter's Haunted House Opens

UNION GAP, WA – Get ready for a frightful night at the Madd Hatter’s Haunted House. Doors open at 6 p.m.. Tickets sold online or at the door located at 208 Ahtanum Road. The nonprofit helps support multiple local charities and organizations. Tonight only 10/15, SA Carlson Co. is donating five dollars for every ticket sold.
UNION GAP, WA
talesbuzz.com

Hooters reverses policy on skimpy new underwear bottoms

Hooters’ rump-roasted new uniform policy has bottomed out. The company now says it is reversing its recent mandate that female servers trade in their already short shorts for new skin-tight, bikini-cut bottoms. “As we continue to listen and update the image of the Hooters Girls, we are clarifying that they...
BUSINESS
Q 105.7

Q 105.7

Schenectady, NY
5K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Q 105.7 plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Albany, New York Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy