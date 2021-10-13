Viral Vector and Plasmid DNA Testing Services Market to Surpass USD 565.3 Million With Expand At a CAGR of 25.0% By 2027 | Charles River Laboratories, WuXi AppTec Co., Ltd, Merck KGaA
Viral vectors are used in gene therapies. Viral vectors are playing a vital role in the healthcare sector, as many research activities are underway to develop drugs to treat life-threatening conditions, such as cardiovascular diseases, cancer, hematology, ophthalmology, and many more. Viral vectors are tools commonly used by molecular biologists to deliver genetic material into cells. While, plasmids have been key to the development of molecular biotechnology. They act as delivery vehicles, to introduce foreign DNA into bacteria. Plasmids are important for bacterial evolution and adaptation to the changing environment, as they carry genes which carry beneficial traits for the bacterial cell. Viral vector and plasmid DNA are tools to transfer genetic material into cells.www.medgadget.com
