Osteoporosis Treatment Market to Surpass USD 16.6 Billion With Growing CAGR of 3.8% By 2028 | Amgen, Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories, Mylan

Generic sterile injectable drug product is one of the key ingredients of modern medicine. This type of drug can be produced without using original compounds or processing them at all. The pharmaceutical industries produce large quantities of generic medicines that are used to treat various diseases. Some countries also export their products which are used in Third World countries for treatment the process of manufacturing generic sterile injectable is equivalent in the terms of the FDA regulations to that of the branded counterparts. A disease is characterized as chronic if it lasts for over three months within the patient according to the U.S. National Center for Health Statistics. The chronic diseases are one of the major causes of mortality as these diseases cannot easily be cured by vaccines and healthcare medication.

MEDICAL & BIOTECH ・ 11 DAYS AGO