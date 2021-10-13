CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Osteoporosis Treatment Market to Surpass USD 16.6 Billion With Growing CAGR of 3.8% By 2028 | Amgen, Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories, Mylan

Cover picture for the articleOsteoporosis is a bone disease that occurs when the body loses too much bone, makes too little bone, or both. As a result, bones become weak and can be broken by a fall or, in severe cases, sneezing or a minor bump. A lifelong lack of calcium plays a vital role in the development of osteoporosis. Although there is no cure for osteoporosis, proper treatment can help protect and strengthen bones. Osteoporosis treatment can help slow the breakdown of bone, and can spur the growth of new bone. Treatment includes medication, weight-bearing exercise, and a healthy diet to help prevent bone loss or strengthen weak bones. Some alternative therapies can also be used to treat osteoporosis. However, the goal of any alternative treatment is to manage or heal the condition without the use of medication.

