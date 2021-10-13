P2X7 Receptor Antagonists Market to Surpass USD 135.2 Million by 2027, At a CAGR of 18.3% | GlaxoSmithKline, AstraZeneca Plc, RaQualia Pharma
Recently there is no P2X7 receptor antagonist available in the market. The P2X7 receptor is an ATP-gated, non-selective cation channel associated with many inflammatory diseases, such as epilepsy, stroke, chronic neurodegenerative, multiple sclerosis, and neuropsychiatric diseases. However, due to strict regulatory approval process, pharma companies face several challenges to introduce these drugs in the market. Each drug has to go through an approval process set by the U.S. Food & Drug Application (FDA). Leading pharma companies are investing in research and development of these drugs to lower the prevalence of various disease and conditions.www.medgadget.com
