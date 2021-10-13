Multiple Myeloma Drugs Market – Introduction of monoclonal antibodies with safety profile to fight myeloma cells is expected to boost growth of the market
Multiple myeloma is aggressive cancer that usually forms in a group of white blood cells called a monoclonal plasma cell. Healthy white blood cells help fight off infections by producing antibodies that attack and specific viruses. However, in multiple myeloma, abnormal plasma cells gather in the bone marrow and block normal blood cells, resulting in symptoms that can vary from moderate to severe. These cells often begin to attack and damage healthy tissue in the body, creating a chronic medical condition and eventually leading to bone marrow cancer, also known as multiple myeloma. Surgical removal of the entire multiple myeloma tumor or sclerotherapy, which involves the injection of corticosteroid into the bone to shrink the tumor through a process called compartment syndrome. Medications such as heparin, warfarin, and combination chemotherapy are used to treat cancer. Radiation therapy also uses high-energy beams (like x-rays) to attack the cancer cells in the marrow.
