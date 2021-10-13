4Players releases in-game communication software ODIN
[This unedited press release is made available courtesy of Gamasutra and its partnership with notable game PR-related resource Games Press.]. Hamburg, Germany, October 13, 2021 – German middleware and service provider 4Players announces the Early Access release of its communication software 4Players ODIN. Developed by veterans responsible for the renowned globally successful TeamSpeak software, ODIN represents the next generation of in-game voice tools.www.gamasutra.com
