Demolish & Build VR premieres soon. Time for hard work!
[This unedited press release is made available courtesy of Gamasutra and its partnership with notable game PR-related resource Games Press.]. Demolish & Build VR, a unique construction simulator, will debut as early as on October 18. The game allows players to run a construction and demolition company, and provides them with many tools to use – from a hammer, to large machines. Demolish & Build VR will be published on Steam. The game is compatible with all popular VR headsets (including Oculus, HTC Vive Cosmos and Valve Index).www.gamasutra.com
