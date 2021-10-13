CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Demolish & Build VR premieres soon. Time for hard work!

 6 days ago

[This unedited press release is made available courtesy of Gamasutra and its partnership with notable game PR-related resource Games Press.]. Demolish & Build VR, a unique construction simulator, will debut as early as on October 18. The game allows players to run a construction and demolition company, and provides them with many tools to use – from a hammer, to large machines. Demolish & Build VR will be published on Steam. The game is compatible with all popular VR headsets (including Oculus, HTC Vive Cosmos and Valve Index).

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vr Headsets#Htc Vive Cosmos#Oculus#Game Studio#Gamasutra#Games Press#Demolish Build Vr#Polish#Ultimate Vr#Castle Flipper#Train Station Renovation#Bakery Simulator#Demolish Build 2018
