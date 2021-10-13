Demolish & Build VR premieres soon. Time for hard work!

Set to release later this year, Sucker Punch is a new single and multiplayer VR title that will fuse Pong and boxing together to form something that seems pretty unique. The game is being developed by Glimpse, a small studio that previously released a few AR and VR games like Sharks of Mars and Sharknado: Sharkmented Reality. The premise is pretty simply — you and your opponent don a pair of boxing gloves and begin to act as Pong-like goal keepers for your end of the court, preventing the opponent from scoring by punching cubes back at them as they fly toward you. You can get a better sense of how it works in the trailer above, which features footage captured on Oculus Quest.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 9 DAYS AGO