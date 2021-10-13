CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warface's All-New Origins Season Now Available

[This unedited press release is made available courtesy of Gamasutra and its partnership with notable game PR-related resource Games Press.]. Amsterdam – Oct. 13, 2021 – Global publisher MY.GAMES announced the release of Origins, an all-new season for its tactical first-person shooter Warface. The new season that includes the return of classic maps and a redesigned battle pass is now available as a free update on Steam, Epic Games Store, and MY.GAMES Store.

