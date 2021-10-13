Albuquerque Multifamily Report – Summer 2021
Albuquerque’s multifamily market performed strongly during 2021’s first seven months, with sustained activity on both the development and investment sides. Thanks to a tight rental market—the average occupancy rate in stabilized properties was up 100 basis points year-over-year as of June, to 96.8 percent —the average rent increased 1.9 percent on a trailing three-month basis, to $1,079. On a year-over-year basis, the metro ranked 11th among all major U.S. metros. The scarcity of upscale units boosted the Lifestyle segment especially.www.multihousingnews.com
