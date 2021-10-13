IMOLA RETURNS TO F1 2021 AS PART OF LATEST UPDATE

F1 2021 has today launched update 1.12 on all major platforms, so here’s the full list of changes and fixes with today’s patch! Unlike most patches for F1 2021, 1.12 seeks to add a fair bit of content alongside a whole heap of bug fixes. The star of the show here is the new Imola Grand Prix, as the new track is sure to bring a lot of great things for fans of the game. There’s also a new livery, the Pit Release option being added to multiplayer sessions, and more! Without further adieu, here’s everything new with F1 2021 update 1.12!

TECHNOLOGY ・ 6 DAYS AGO