IMOLA RETURNS TO F1 2021 AS PART OF LATEST UPDATE
[This unedited press release is made available courtesy of Gamasutra and its partnership with notable game PR-related resource Games Press.]. Redwood City, Calif. – October 13, 2021 – Codemasters® and Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ: EA) today released the second of three F1® 2021 free circuit updates with the inclusion of Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari, better known as Imola*. Red Bull's Max Verstappen won the FORMULA 1 PIRELLI GRAN PREMIO DEL MADE IN ITALY E DELL'EMILIA ROMAGNA 2021, beating his nearest rival, Lewis Hamilton, with Lando Norris a close third. Imola follows Portimao, which was added to the game last month, with Jeddah Street Circuit coming in November ahead of the Formula 1 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix 2021.www.gamasutra.com
