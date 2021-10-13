CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
IMOLA RETURNS TO F1 2021 AS PART OF LATEST UPDATE

[This unedited press release is made available courtesy of Gamasutra and its partnership with notable game PR-related resource Games Press.]. Redwood City, Calif. – October 13, 2021 – Codemasters® and Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ: EA) today released the second of three F1® 2021 free circuit updates with the inclusion of Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari, better known as Imola*. Red Bull's Max Verstappen won the FORMULA 1 PIRELLI GRAN PREMIO DEL MADE IN ITALY E DELL'EMILIA ROMAGNA 2021, beating his nearest rival, Lewis Hamilton, with Lando Norris a close third. Imola follows Portimao, which was added to the game last month, with Jeddah Street Circuit coming in November ahead of the Formula 1 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix 2021.

Autosport Online

Mercedes has "thick skin" to handle Hamilton's F1 radio frustration

After topping qualifying, Hamilton started the race from 11th on the grid due to an engine penalty, but had recovered to third place with 10 laps to go in the race. Mercedes had asked Hamilton to pit for a fresh set of intermediates much earlier when cars around him were coming in, only for the Briton to request he stay out, believing his tyres were still working fine.
MOTORSPORTS
Motorsport.com

The updates helping McLaren fight for F1 wins

And while it accepts it cannot yet match Mercedes and Red Bull at every race track, its pace has been good enough to consolidate its place as the third best in F1 as it fights off the advances of Ferrari. McLaren's push has been helped in part by the team's...
MOTORSPORTS
racingnews365.com

Imola set to replace China on 2022 F1 calendar

Imola is poised to replace China on the 2022 F1 calendar, with Singapore making a return and France securing a slot, RacingNews365.com understands. As revealed by RacingNews365.com last month, the 2022 calendar is expected to feature 23 races, beginning with the Bahrain Grand Prix in March and concluding in Abu Dhabi in November.
MOTORSPORTS
ea.com

F1® 2021 - Introducing Imola

It’s time to re-introduce Imola to the F1® game franchise - here’s a little bit more about the brand-new circuit to hit F1® 2021. It’s time to re-introduce Imola to the Formula 1® game franchise. We’re extremely excited that the Italian circuit is available for you to play right now - here’s a little bit more about the brand-new circuit to hit F1® 2021.
MOTORSPORTS
cogconnected.com

F1 2021 Just Got Italian Track Imola Alongside Special Red Bull Livery

F1 2021 Players Can Now Race Through Italian Track Imola. Electronic Arts and Codemasters just added Imola to F1 2021 with its latest update. This Italian track was the host of the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix and has actually not appeared in an F1 game since 2013. The reason behind its long absence has been attributed to its non-inclusion in the real-life F1 calendar. It has been absent since 2006 and only returned as part of the circuits in 2020.
MOTORSPORTS
gtplanet.net

F1 2021 Update Adds Imola and Time-Limited Special Red Bull Livery

The latest update for F1 2021 has arrived this week, and brings with it a much-anticipated track and an unusual livery addition. Dubbed v1.12, the update adds an important piece of the 2021 Formula One calendar, bringing the Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari — better known as Imola — into the game for the first time since F1 2013.
MOTORSPORTS
Videogamer.com

F1 2021 adds Imola circuit and more in second free circuit update

Developer Codemasters has released the second F1 2021 circuit update, adding the Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari circuit also known as Imola. The famous circuit is named after the founder of Ferrari. It’s described as slightly narrower than most modern tracks, and famous for its fast corners and anti-clockwise direction. While the track was semi-retired from the F1 calendar since 2006, it made its comeback last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
MOTORSPORTS
Daily Mail

F1 confirm record 23-race schedule for 2022 featuring season opener in Bahrain and a first race in Miami but Chinese Grand Prix is dropped due to Covid and replaced by Imola

The Chinese Grand Prix will sit out the Formula One season for the third year in a row, with Imola taking over the vacated slot on April 24, 2022, subject to agreeing terms. Ironically, China are worried about F1 personnel spreading Covid. As Sportsmail reported on Wednesday, the season will...
MOTORSPORTS
thenerdstash.com

F1 2021 Update 1.12 Patch Notes

F1 2021 has today launched update 1.12 on all major platforms, so here’s the full list of changes and fixes with today’s patch! Unlike most patches for F1 2021, 1.12 seeks to add a fair bit of content alongside a whole heap of bug fixes. The star of the show here is the new Imola Grand Prix, as the new track is sure to bring a lot of great things for fans of the game. There’s also a new livery, the Pit Release option being added to multiplayer sessions, and more! Without further adieu, here’s everything new with F1 2021 update 1.12!
TECHNOLOGY
PC Gamer

F1 2021 adds long absent Imola circuit

The second of three promised post-launch track additions has just rolled out for F1 2021, and it's an especially interesting one. The Autodromo Internazionale Enzo e Dino Ferrari—better known as Imola—is an Italian track that hasn't appeared in an F1 game since the 2013 outing. That's largely due to the circuit's absence from the real F1 calendar: it has been absent since 2006, though returned in 2020 and earlier this year when it hosted the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix.
MOTORSPORTS
theedgemarkets.com

Petronas, Mercedes deny parting ways in F1 in 2022

KUALA LUMPUR (Oct 18): Petroliam Nasional Bhd (Petronas) and Mercedes have come out to deny a report saying that the two Formula 1 (F1) partners will part ways in 2022 with Saudi Aramco replacing the Malaysian energy company as the Mercedes-AMG F1 team’s title sponsor. Petronas, in a statement to...
MOTORSPORTS
