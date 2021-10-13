CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Killsquad cinematic story trailer heralds the October 21st release of thrilling four-player co-op action game

[This unedited press release is made available courtesy of Gamasutra and its partnership with notable game PR-related resource Games Press.]. Barcelona, Spain - October 13th, 2021 - Novarama is celebrating the upcoming release of frantic four-player co-op action game Killsquad with a presentation of the game’s cinematic story trailer, with review codes now available ahead of the game’s October 21st launch.

