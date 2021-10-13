Affordable Housing Units Still Available at Capitol Towers at 254 West 51st Street in Midtown West, Manhattan

There are still affordable housing units available for Capitol Towers, 18-story mixed-use building at 254 West 51st Street in Midtown West, Manhattan. Designed by Edward F. Fanning for the Knights of Columbus, the pre-war Renaissance-revival structure yields 278 residences. Available on NYC Housing Connect are 28 units for residents at 130 to 165 percent of the area median income (AMI), ranging in eligible income from $73,955 to $177,210.