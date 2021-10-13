CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Family drama in Hatbox’s play

Cover picture for the articleHatbox Theatre, in association with Lady Llama Productions, is proud to present American Son by Christopher Demos-Brown, from Oct. 15 to 24, at the Hatbox Theatre. A Florida police station in the middle of the night. Two parents searching for answers. Estranged couple Kendra and Scott must confront their feelings about their disparate histories and backgrounds after their son is detained by the local police following a traffic stop incident. American Son is a gripping tale about who we are as a nation, and how we deal with family relationships, love, loss and identity.

