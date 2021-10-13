Family drama in Hatbox’s play

Bellamy Young is set to shake things up on Promised Land, ABC’s upcoming Latino family drama led by John Ortiz (Luck), Cecilia Suárez (The House of Flowers) and Christina Ochoa (Blood Drive). Ordered to series in August and written/executive-produced by Matt Lopez (Gone), Promised Land is described as an “epic, generation-spanning drama” about two Latino families vying for wealth and power in California’s Sonoma Valley. Ortiz leads the cast as Joe Sandoval, the family patriarch who took a small vineyard owned by a former rival and turned it into a wine and beverage empire, while Suárez plays Lettie Sandoval, the matriarch will do anything to keep her family, with all its fraying allegiances, intact. Ochoa plays Veronica, the Sandovals’ eldest daughter (of two) and her father’s trusted second-in-command. Young — who of course played Scandal FLOTUS Mellie Grant (and more recently starred on Prodigal Son) — will fill the series regular role of Margaret Honeycroft, a hotel magnate and longtime nemesis of Joe’s. Promised Land also stars Augusto Aguilera (Chasing Life), Mariel Molino (Papis muy padres), Tonatiuh (Vida), Andres Velez, Katya Martín and Rolando Chusan.

