Wednesday, Oct. 13: Harry Is Pulled into a New Tragedy in ‘The Sinner’ Season 4

By Channel Guide Staff
channelguidemag.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAll Times Eastern. PBS programming varies regionally. In Season 4, still reeling from the trauma of a previous case a year ago, the now-retired Harry Ambrose (Bill Pullman) travels to Hanover Island in northern Maine for a recuperative getaway with his partner, Sonya (Jessica Hecht). When an unexpected tragedy occurs involving the daughter of a prominent island family, Ambrose is recruited to help the investigation, only to be thrown into a case of mounting paranoia that will turn this sleepy tourist island — and Ambrose’s life — upside down.

