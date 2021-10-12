CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

October 2021

santarosahistory.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleForget Charles Schulz and Peanuts; forget Luther Burbank and his garden. Forget tourism, with its spas and wine tasting (and for that matter, forget boutique wineries). Santa Rosa and the surrounding area are known for one thing alone – it’s the home of the Air Force Academy. Oh, you say,...

santarosahistory.com

Comments / 0

Related
hawaiitelegraph.com

Scores of condos go up in smoke in affluent Colorado city

DENVER, Colorado -- Some 83 high-end condominium units were torched in a massive blaze early Tuesday morning in the affluent city of Boulder, Colorado, located 30 miles (48.2 kilometers) northwest of Denver, the capital city of the state. Although no serious injuries were reported, two people were treated at the...
BOULDER, CO
CBS LA

Heavy Rain Headed For Drought-Parched, Wildfire-Scorched California

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Rain is coming to California, and there could be a lot of it. Widespread rain appears to be shaping up for Sunday into Monday, particularly for San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara County. NOAA forecasters are predicting “high probabilities of precipitation” for much of the northwest, California and Nevada. Next week’s outlook by @NOAA’s @NWSCPC shows high probabilities of precipitation hitting parts of the drought-stricken Northwest and CA/NV. SoCal looks relatively cool too. It looks relatively warm and dry for almost all of the rest of the Lower 48.https://t.co/PSK6cCJBRU pic.twitter.com/FnfCKHgpmw — NIDIS Drought.gov (@DroughtGov) October 14, 2021 A precipitation outlook map...
CALIFORNIA STATE
thenevadaindependent.com

Las Vegas, we have a problem

Following recent nationwide news reports of the first-ever declared Tier 1 water shortage in the Colorado River, which reduces for the first time the amount of water Arizona, Nevada and Mexico can claim from the river, I received a couple of emails about what that meant for Las Vegas. These missives essentially asked, “So, what are you-all going to do about it?” One email was from my brother-in-law in Nebraska, the other from a friend in Denver with plans to move to the Phoenix area. As a 36-year resident of Southern Nevada and recently retired environmental scientist who has worked on many water-related issues throughout my career, I had much to say.
LAS VEGAS, NV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
CBS Denver

Colorado To Get Another New State Park In Sweetwater Lake Area

(CBS4) – Gov. Jared Polis on Wednesday announced that a new area in western Colorado will become a state park. The new Colorado State Park will be located on what is currently federal land at Sweetwater Lake and it will become the 43rd state park in the Centennial State. “Welcome to Sweetwater Lake, one of the most beautiful places in Colorado and one that I am thrilled to announce will be the home of Colorado’s newest state park,” said Polis. (credit: Eagle Valley Land Trust) Sweetwater Lake is a natural lake located 15 miles north of Interstate 70 near the border between Eagle...
COLORADO STATE
Outsider.com

Lake Tahoe Is Now in ‘Terminal’ Condition

Lake Tahoe Trouble: “In one 36-hour period, the lake level fell by 1.2 inches due to evaporation,” four-times the annual rate. Wildfires have devastated much of the Lake Tahoe Basin in 2021. To make matters worse, Lake Tahoe itself is now terminal. According to the UC Davis Tahoe Environmental Research...
LIFESTYLE
Louisiana Illuminator

National parks nominee pledges to ramp up workforce, improve staff morale

President Joe Biden’s choice to lead the National Park Service told a U.S. Senate panel Tuesday he would work to rebuild the agency’s workforce, which has shrunk even as park attendance hits new records. Charles F. Sams III, of Oregon, would be the first enrolled tribal member to lead the National Park Service. He is […] The post National parks nominee pledges to ramp up workforce, improve staff morale appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
U.S. POLITICS
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Advanced Naval Technology Exercise shines a light on the future of Naval Aviation

Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division, Patuxent River, Md.– The Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division recently completed it’s third annual Advanced Naval Technology Exercise (ANTX), showcasing more than 20 emerging warfighter technologies at its Patuxent River headquarters. ANTX, a series of demonstrations by Navy and Marine Corps organizations, displayed new technology in settings similar […] The post Advanced Naval Technology Exercise shines a light on the future of Naval Aviation appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Aesop
Person
Luther Burbank
SFGate

Calif. is among 5 states in CDC's orange tier for substantial COVID spread

California was briefly the only U.S. state in the yellow tier Monday night into Tuesday morning in the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's COVID Data Tracker. This level indicates "moderate" spread of the coronavirus. The state jumped back to the orange tier signaling "substantial" spread Tuesday afternoon. Connecticut, Florida,...
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS San Francisco

Despite Fines, Pleasant Hill In-N-Out Remains Defiant Over Customer Vaccine Verifications

PLEASANT HILL (KPIX 5) – Despite facing fines from Contra Costa health authorities for not verifying vaccine status for dine-in customers, the In-N-Out in Pleasant Hill appeared to remain defiant Wednesday night. The restaurant in Pleasant Hill has been cited multiple times for not asking people who were eating inside to see proof of a vaccine or negative COVID test, as required by the latest health department mandate. Customer Chris Laughlin told KPIX 5 ate inside with his wife Wednesday night and employees never asked if he was vaccinated. “No, they did not,” Laughlin said. KPIX 5 reporter Katie Nielsen ordered food from inside...
PLEASANT HILL, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy