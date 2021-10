The Elk Grove City Council is scheduled to meet Wednesday, Oct. 13 at 6 p.m. Among the topics of discussion is to . The agenda can be found here:. The meeting can be viewed online. Those who wish to join the meeting must register here and a confirmation email will be sent that provides a link: https://us06web.zoom.us/j/86407775147?pwd=VUM1eFVpdFY0YjdoSTE0RXRITWFidz09#success.