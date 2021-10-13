E-Commerce Solutions: Are they Worth the Investment?

It is a crucial time for e-commerce right now, and the cold chain is now a part of this industry as consumers become more comfortable with purchasing food and beverages online. Customer expectations for shipping times also rose dramatically in the last few years, as major retailers can deliver within just a few days and sometimes even the same day the order placed. This means that to keep up with efficiency and quality customer service, retailers and their partners need to invest in more than just consumer-facing solutions. E-commerce solutions need to reach all the way through the supply chain.