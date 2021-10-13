CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Internet

E-Commerce Solutions: Are they Worth the Investment?

By Brielle Jaekel
foodlogistics.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt is a crucial time for e-commerce right now, and the cold chain is now a part of this industry as consumers become more comfortable with purchasing food and beverages online. Customer expectations for shipping times also rose dramatically in the last few years, as major retailers can deliver within just a few days and sometimes even the same day the order placed. This means that to keep up with efficiency and quality customer service, retailers and their partners need to invest in more than just consumer-facing solutions. E-commerce solutions need to reach all the way through the supply chain.

www.foodlogistics.com

Comments / 0

Related
MarketWatch

Toyota to invest $3.4 billion for EV battery production in the U.S., will create 1,750 jobs

Toyota Motor Corp. announced Monday a big get on the electric vehicle market in the U.S., saying it will make a $3.4 billion investment in EV batteries through 2030. The investment is for developing and localizing EV battery production, and is part of the Japan-based automaker's pledge to invest $13.5 billion in battery development and production globally. As part of the investment, Toyota North America said it will create 1,750 jobs as it establishes a new company and build an automotive batter plant, with an aim to start battery production in 2025. The project includes an investment of $1.29 billion until 2031. Toyota's U.S.-listed shares, which were still inactive in premarket trading, has gained 14.0% year to date while the S&P 500 has advanced 19.0%.
BUSINESS
Interesting Engineering

Is E-Commerce Drone Delivery Reliable?

E-commerce businesses have now started to rely on drones for online delivery services. Yes, you read that right: drones are now in charge of delivering your precious packages. How is this working out? Is it a superior form of delivery or a disaster waiting to happen?. For starters, it should...
TECHNOLOGY
The Motley Fool

Is This E-Commerce Stock Amazon-Proof?

Etsy is converting its pandemic customers into active buyers. Offsite advertising is a bright spot in Etsy's future. Etsy is forming a "House of Brands" from its acquisitions. In the transition to online shopping, Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) has claimed many victims. With convenience, low prices, and fast shipping on its side, competitors couldn't survive. One area Amazon has not penetrated is custom, hand-made goods. Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) specializes in this niche by providing more than 5 million sellers a platform to market their wares on. It is a place where customers can purchase an anniversary gift with their wedding date engraved, creative decorations, or a necklace bearing their unique name.
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#E Commerce#Software#Solution#Investing#Vp#6 River Systems#Bopac#Covid
Loudoun Times.com

Purcellville launches e-commerce portal for local businesses

The town of Purcellville on Tuesday officially unveiled a new digital shopping platform created through a partnership with GLASS, a global e-commerce company based in Silicon Valley. The concept was agreed upon by the town council in July as a way for local businesses to digitize their products and services....
PURCELLVILLE, VA
nddist.com

FleetPride Launches Enhanced E-Commerce Site

IRVING, TX — FleetPride, Inc. has introduced its new e-commerce site at www.fleetpride.com to enable customers to confidently research and quickly order parts. Previously, site visitors could only look up product information and were unable to purchase items. Now, there are more than 176,000 products available online for all Class 6-8 vehicles and heavy duty trailers, and the number is growing on a daily basis. Customers are able to conveniently search by part number, cross reference, year/make/model/engine type or VIN number.
IRVING, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Customer Service
NewsBreak
Internet
foodlogistics.com

Big Data Traceability Device for Cargo Containers

Nexxiot unveiled its latest gateway device for intermodal shipping containers. The Globehopper Edge is a self-sustaining, zero-maintenance wireless connectivity device capable of transmitting thousands of data points every day from multiple onboard sensors that transmit crucial information about a container’s cargo such as precise location, temperature, environmental conditions and more.
INDUSTRY
foodlogistics.com

4 Challenges Facing Transportation and Logistics Going into the Holidays

Over the past year, the transportation and logistics industry has faced a range of challenges due to the Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) and its attendant impacts on markets worldwide, extreme weather from climate change and rapid shifts in the employment pool. With the holiday season swiftly approaching, companies will soon be under even greater pressure to perform on time and to meet client and customer expectations.
TRAFFIC
Sourcing Journal

BigCommerce, CMA CGM Partner to Power E-Commerce Solutions

The partnership will equip merchants with a new online sales channel that is fully integrated with critical information systems. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week and $3 / Week members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read.
TECHNOLOGY
foodlogistics.com

Online Grocery Sales Reach $8B

The U.S. online grocery market generated $8 billion in sales during September, driven by $6.4 billion from the pick-up/delivery segment and $1.7 billion from ship-to-home, according to a recent Brick Meets Click survey, sponsored by Mercatus. “The combined pick-up and delivery segment now captures nearly 80% of sales in the...
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
foodlogistics.com

Finding a 3PL Partner Who Can Manage Today’s Logistics Challenges

When coordinating the distribution of perishable products, it takes not only advanced technology, but also expertise to navigate today’s logistics challenges. In a world full of supply chain disruptions, it’s more important than ever to maintain a predictable, repeatable and efficient less-than-truckload (LTL) cold chain. Moving cold chain products from...
INDUSTRY
Axios

Amazon's e-commerce bill bind

Amazon must decide whether to go it alone in the fight against a bill meant to deter online sales of counterfeit and stolen goods, after its e-commerce peers Etsy and eBay threw their support behind updated House legislation set for a Thursday hearing. Between the lines: The fierce and unanimous...
RETAIL
foodlogistics.com

Data-Driven Solution Helps 3PLs Uncover Available Truckload Capacity

Project44 announced Cooperative, what is said to be the first data-driven solution to increase transparency in the freight management process. “The heart of our business is using the technology that serves as the industry’s connective tissue and the most accurate logistics data available to solve colossal supply chain problems that were previously thought to be unsolvable,” says Jett McCandless, founder and CEO at project44. “It’s exciting to co-develop this product with 3PLs and be the first to bring a valuable tool like Cooperative to market to enable 3PLs and carriers to overcome today’s capacity shortages and better serve their customers.”
INDUSTRY
theloadstar.com

Logistics investment pours in as operators eye intra-Asia's e-commerce boom

South-east Asia’s e-commerce boom remains an “untapped” opportunity for intra-Asia trade, as investments pour into improving cumbersome cross-border logistics. According to Facebook and Bain & Company’s annual e-commerce report, South-east Asia’s digital retail market grew by a massive 85% last year, with 70 million more consumers shopping online since the pandemic began.
ECONOMY
foodlogistics.com

Direct-to-Consumer Brands Reign as E-Commerce Grocery Continues to Win

The direct-to-consumer (DTC) model went mainstream in the last six month, as online grocery shopping continues to grow in popularity, according to a GfK study. “We seem to have come full circle now that the pandemic has brought DTC brands mainstream,” says Joe Beier, EVP of consumer insights at GfK. “The DTC players are building a physical retail footprint, seeing it as essential to their next level of growth. And, traditional brands, concerned about the potential erosion of share – particularly among the youngest shoppers – are getting into the DTC game, either buying up brands, or building DTC platforms for their existing brands.”
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
WISH-TV

South Bend business grows on e-Commerce returns

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (Inside INdiana Business) — Two entrepreneurs from South Bend hope to make their mark in the e-commerce sector, while also keeping waste from ending up in the landfill. Business partners Rod Baradaran and Ryan Ryker have launched Zokos, an online reseller of products returned to big-box retail stores. They say with the rise of online buying, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic, they saw a business opportunity.
SOUTH BEND, IN
martechseries.com

SmartKargo Incorporates EDIfly Advanced Aviation Messaging At No Cost for Customers of its E-Commerce Logistics Solution

SmartKargo has now embedded EDIfly into its end-to-end e-commerce solution to support free encrypted messaging for its airline clients. SmartKargo has now embedded EDIfly into its end-to-end e-commerce solution to support free encrypted messaging for its airline clients. Air Asia Cargo, a cornerstone customer of SmartKargo, recently implemented the EDI-messaging solution with its ground handling partners in Indonesia. Air Asia is the leading low-cost carrier in Asia and a leading integrated logistics provider facilitating the movement of goods and e-commerce packages, through its Teleport cargo subsidiary, across Southeast Asia and beyond.
SOFTWARE
foodlogistics.com

ThroughPut Taps AI to Mitigate Logistics Disruptions

A new artificial intelligence product from ThroughPut Inc. aims to reduce roadblocks in global ports, ocean, rail and road. The product will tap AI to identify lagging areas in operations and alerting managers to opportunities for improvement. With ports seeing major delays and other disruptions wreaking havoc on the supply chain, ThroughPut hopes to gain the attention of supply chain managers looking to resolve these issues.
TECHNOLOGY

Comments / 0

Community Policy