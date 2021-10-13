CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

TRANSGENDER DEBATE IS COMPLEX ISSUE

 5 days ago

The issue of transgender bathrooms came up recently.Transgenderism is a hot political topic that will affect policy and parental rights. I expect some of you will eventually discuss the matter privately with your children, their teachers, politicians and, perhaps, legal counsel. Here are some definitions and facts to consider:•Transgender is ...

courier-record.com

RESOLVED OR UNRESOLVED?

Will the Nottoway County School Board adopt a policy for transgender students as recommended by the Virginia Dept. of Education?Or will the Board go on record rejecting the state’s model guidelines?On advice of legal counsel, the Board last month agreed to table a resolution introduced by District One rep Bill ...
SOCIETY
WHYY

COVID, systemic racism among top issues at final debate between Murphy, Ciattarelli

Another debate, another clear contrast between Democratic incumbent New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy and his Republican challenger Jack Ciattarelli. Tuesday night’s event at Rowan University’s Pfleeger Concert Hall in Glassboro, Gloucester County, was the final verbal contest between the two before the state’s first early, in-person voting period begins on Oct. 23. It could have been seen as home turf for Ciattarelli, who was running neck-to-neck with Murphy in South Jersey, according to the latest Monmouth Poll.
GLOUCESTER COUNTY, NJ
fox8tv.com

Redistricting Debate

It’s a topic that usually stirs a lot of debate political redistricting. But this year with other election related headlines, redistricting so far has generated little public response. The latest dispute concerns a very small segment of the population state prison inmates. State Representative Kerry Benninghoff on the amount of...
CONGRESS & COURTS
#Transgenderism
arcamax.com

Texas House passes transgender sports bill after long, contentious debate

AUSTIN, Texas — After 10 hours of emotional, contentious debate, the Texas House voted Thursday night to block transgender athletes from competing in public school sports in their gender identity. Democrats forcefully, and sometimes tearfully, attacked House Bill 25 as a dangerous foray into discrimination that seeks to address a...
CONGRESS & COURTS
CBS DFW

Texas Lawmakers Debate Bill On Transgender Athletes In Public Schools With Deadline Looming

AUSTIN, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A debate in the Texas House over transgender public school athletes continued into the evening hours Thursday, Oct. 14 after a day-long session. Under House Bill 25, athletes at school districts and open-enrollment charter schools would only be able to compete on teams based on their biological sex listed on their birth certificate and not on teams of their gender identity.
TEXAS STATE
The Guardian

Carrie Johnson urges Tories to back transgender rights

Carrie Johnson has urged Conservatives to fight for the rights of transgender people, throwing her support behind a cause that has begun to increasingly divide the party. In her sole public appearance at Tory conference, the prime minister’s wife, who works as an environmental campaigner, said it was a “fact of life” that LGBT+ people experienced hate crimes due to their gender identity and sexuality.
POLITICS
courier-record.com

Qualifications of true politicians

Dear Sir:I received the Sept. 22nd edition of the Courier-Record and was taken back by what Senator Mark Warner said during his recent visit to the Blackstone Fire Station. He said the Afghans would only be at Fort Pickett as a “waystation” for four to five days and then they ...
CONGRESS & COURTS
laconianh.gov

Mayoral Debate

The Mayoral Debate between candidates Dawn Johnson and Andrew Hosmer, hosted by the Laconia Daily Sun, will be held at the Laconia Middle School on Wednesday, October 20 at 7 pm. The event will be moderated by former Mayor Mike Seymour. Candidates will answer questions from a panel of six community members, three chosen by each candidate. The debate will be broadcast on Lakes Region Public Access Television Channel 24 and streamed on laconiadailysun.com.
ELECTIONS
CBS DFW

Lawmakers Send Bill Restricting Transgender Student-Athletes In Texas To The Governor

AUSTIN (CBSDFW.COM) — A bill focused on transgender athletes in Texas is headed to Governor Greg Abbott’s desk. The state Senate voted 19-12 on Friday to pass House Bill 25 and on Sunday the state House signed off on the bill in a 76-61 vote. HB 25 requires student-athletes in public schools to only participate on sports teams that correspond to the gender at birth, not their current gender identity. LGBTQ advocates say the legislation unfairly targets transgender children and is discriminatory. Supporters of the bill say it is needed to protect girls from athletes who might be physically bigger, stronger and faster. In Texas, public school sports are governed by the University Interscholastic League, which already has a policy against transgender children playing on teams of opposite biological sex. Currently, UIL policy requires students to participate on the team that matches the gender on their birth certificate. However, the organization will recognize students’ birth certificates who have gone through the process of having their birth certificates changed to match their gender identity. Governor Abbott has expressed his support for HB 25, but hasn’t said when he plans to sign it.
TEXAS STATE
RiverBender.com

Raoul, Coalition Of AGs File Amicus Brief To Protect Transgender Students Against Gender-based Discrimination In School Sports

CHICAGO – Attorney General Kwame Raoul, as part of a coalition of 20 attorneys general, today took action to protect transgender students’ rights by filing an amicus brief opposing efforts to bar transgender students from participating in gender-segregated school sports. “Transgender teenagers have the right to participate in school activities, including sports, free of discrimination and consistent with their gender identity,” Raoul said. “I urge the court to Continue Reading
CHICAGO, IL
5NEWS

Anti-vaccine mandate bills pass in Senate

ARKANSAS, USA — The Arkansas Senate is working against COVID-19 vaccine mandates by passing three bills to exempt Arkansas employees from the vaccine. In addition, these measures would provide financial support for unvaccinated employees. The three bills will make their way to the house after some debate. One side fighting...
U.S. POLITICS
eenews.net

Here’s what Manchin told the Biden team on climate

Joe Manchin wasn’t bluffing. For weeks, the conservative Democratic senator from West Virginia said publicly that he didn’t support the signature climate provision in the Democrats’ $3.5 trillion reconciliation package. Why pay utilities to install clean electricity, he argued, if they were doing it already?. It’s a message Manchin conveyed...
U.S. POLITICS
Slate

Biden’s Supreme Court Commission Walked Straight Into the Legitimacy Trap

The Supreme Court is struggling with a “legitimacy crisis.” According to the polls, Americans have lost confidence in the branch that requires public confidence to exercise power. Several of the justices see the legitimacy of the court as an existential matter that demands blame-shifting. According to Justice Samuel Alito, the media and liberal law professors are responsible. According to Justice Clarence Thomas, the press are wholly to blame. According to Justice Amy Coney Barrett, the partisan press is culpable. And according to Justice Stephen Breyer, partisan politics itself is to blame. It should surprise nobody, then, that according to the draft report issued by 36-ish members (at least one has resigned) of President Joe Biden’s blue-ribbon commission to evaluate the court, absolutely nobody is to blame.
CONGRESS & COURTS
MSNBC

Short on options, Trump pushes a new idea: a do-over election

The fact that Donald Trump refuses to abandon his weird election conspiracy theories is not surprising. What's notable, however, is how the former president is following through on the Big Lie. On Friday night, for example, the Republican issued a written statement, featuring his idiosyncratic approach to capitalization, which began,...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Washington Examiner

Attorney General Merrick Garland is covering up Democratic misdeeds

More evidence emerges that Attorney General Merrick Garland has allowed the Department of Justice to become outrageously politicized on behalf of liberal interests. Indeed, the nation’s chief law enforcement officer is breaking the law. Nine months into the Biden presidency, Garland has yet to comply with a perfectly legitimate order...
U.S. POLITICS

