CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Mcallen, TX

Border travel restrictions to be lifted in November to fully vaccinated

By Sandra Sanchez
Border Report
Border Report
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Mq0ot_0cPs29q500

[EDITOR’S NOTE: This story has been updated to reflect that Title 42 will still be in effect.]

McALLEN, Texas (Border Report) — The Biden administration in November plans to reopen the southern and northern borders and will allow travelers who are fully vaccinated to cross into the United States, DHS announced.

CBP adding new radiation detectors at ports to find weapons of mass destruction
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qvr85_0cPs29q500
U.S. Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas visited Donna, Texas, on May 7, 2021. (Sandra Sanchez/Border Report File Photo)

Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said the administration will lift border restrictions at land and sea ports that have been in place for 19 months and were first implemented in March 2020 by the Trump administration to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

However, DHS officials told Border Report on Wednesday that Title 42 restrictions will remain in place for migrants who attempt to cross the border at places other than legal ports of entry, and they will not be allowed into the United States under this public health law.

“In alignment with the new international air travel system that will be implemented in November, we will begin allowing travelers from Mexico and Canada who are fully vaccinated for COVID-19 to enter the United States for non-essential purposes, including to visit friends and family or for tourism, via land and ferry border crossings,” Mayorkas said in a statement.

Border communities have lost revenue and been critical of repeated travel restrictions at land border ports when air travelers have for months been allowed to cross into the United States at airports unimpeded.

Texas border sees bump in sales tax revenues despite COVID-19 travel restrictions

“Cross-border travel creates significant economic activity in our border communities and benefits our broader economy. We are pleased to be taking steps to resume regular travel in a safe and sustainable manner,” Mayorkas said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19FgKj_0cPs29q500
Only “essential” border travelers have been allowed to cross at international land ports, such as the Pharr International Bridge in South Texas, since Title 42 restrictions were implemented in March 2020. (Sandra Sanchez/Border Report)

Since border restrictions were implemented, only essential workers — such as those transporting goods, students or medical staff — have been allowed to cross at land border ports.

However, on Wednesday, Mayorkas also announced starting in January all travelers crossing into the United States will have to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19. This includes commercial truckers — such as those bringing produce from Mexico — and the administration says it is giving them ample time to get vaccinated ahead of the January deadline.

No. 1 border crossing for Mexican produce celebrates new season

The exact date that the border will open to travel in November was not revealed, nor is the exact date in January that commercial workers must show proof of vaccinations.

It also is unclear vaccine requirements for children. Young children in the United States are not receiving coronavirus vaccines and Mexico will not vaccinate anyone under age 18.

U.S. Rep. Henry Cuellar, D-Texas, said he spoke with Mayorkas early Wednesday morning and also is to meet with U.S. Customs and Border Protection Acting Commissioner Troy Miller. He told Border Report that he will “try to get details” on specific opening dates and exactly how they will screen and ask travelers for vaccination proof.

“But they finally are going to open the borders and that’s good,” said Cuellar, who is vice chairman of the House Homeland Security Appropriations Committee.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dcGzI_0cPs29q500
The McAllen-Hidalgo-Reynosa International Bridge in South Texas is to open in November to all travelers who are fully vaccinated for coronavirus, the Biden administration announced Wednesday. (Sandra Sanchez/Border Report)

Cuellar, along with many other border leaders, for months has pushed for reopening the land ports to travelers, saying it has been unfair to allow in air travelers at airports who are non-essential workers, but to not allow Mexican shoppers to walk or drive over the Rio Grande to spend money in U.S. border communities.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ekCCF_0cPs29q500
U.S. Rep. Henry Cuellar, D-Texas (Sandra Sanchez/Border Report)

“Finally!” Cuellar said. “Basically that means good news for us here down at the southern border. We have lost billions of dollars.”

Cuellar said that prior to the pandemic an estimated 18 million Mexican nationals crossed into the United States every year spending an estimated $19 billion north of the border.

“So this is good news for the economics, especially on the border and for family members who have not seen their loved ones,” Cuellar said via phone.

Cuellar said no coronavirus tests will be required and it is uncertain whether CBP officers will require each individual to show a vaccination card, or merely ask if they are vaccinated.

During a morning call with media, he added that the list of acceptable vaccinations are those approved by the World Health Organization.

He said the two month delay in requiring truckers to be fully vaccinated should give them ample time to do so. This is especially important in his border hometown of Laredo, Texas, where an estimated 16,000 commercial vehicles cross just on one international bridge every day from Nuevo Leon, Mexico, into Laredo.

He said he will also speak with administration officials about placing vaccination portals at airports “so even people who don’t have vaccines can come and get vaccinated and turn around so we can start improving the vaccination rate.”

“This is great news overall. It’s good to hear that the different governments on both sides have come to an agreement to get a first step forward. It’s very essential for Laredo business and border businesses to have those customers,” Laredo Chamber of Commerce Board Chariman Mike Mararasco said.

U.S. Rep. Vicente Gonzalez, D-Texas, called it “welcome news for families and businesses in South Texas. I am pleased to see that the Biden Administration heeded our community’s calls to safely resume cross-border travel. This is an important and long-overdue step to getting our economy back on track.”

Sandra Sanchez can be reached at Ssanchez@borderreport.com.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to BorderReport.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Health
City
Mcallen, TX
Local
Texas Government
Mcallen, TX
Government
City
Laredo, TX
Mcallen, TX
Health
Border Report

As border reopening looms, El Paso braces for more traffic, longer bridge waits

Coronado expects an overnight surge in border crossings as soon as the rollback happens. The city is prepared to spend some of its bridge revenue to pay the overtime of CBP officers so that the agency can keep inspection lanes staffed during peak hours in addition to opening more lanes than customary. The budget for the so-called 3P Program is $1.65 million, he said.
EL PASO, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alejandro Mayorkas
Person
Henry Cuellar
Border Report

Worksite raids, immigrant arrests to end

CHICAGO (AP) — Federal immigration agents will end mass workplace arrests of immigrant employees suspected of living in the U.S. without legal permission, according to a memo issued Tuesday by Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas. Instead, the focus will shift to pursuing “unscrupulous employers who exploit the vulnerability of undocumented workers” and emphasize fighting worker […]
IMMIGRATION
Border Report

CBP adding new radiation detectors at ports to find weapons of mass destruction

The Department of Homeland Security has awarded two contracts $60.8 million to equipment agents at land and sea ports with newer, high tech radiation monitors to help detect weapons of mass destruction, the agency said Tuesday. The contracts will supply a total of 216 additional Radiation Portal Monitors that U.S. Customs and Border Protection will use to scan cargo through ports of entry. On the South Texas border, CBP agents have for years been equipped with radiation portal monitors, as well as personal radiation detectors. The contracts will enable the agency to add additional units as well as new technology.
DEL RIO, TX
Border Report

DHS, Texas officials prepare for ‘mother of all caravans’ allegedly assembling in Mexico

A challenge already is brewing 1,500 miles to the south, where activists are organizing a caravan of Haitian and Central American migrants they say will depart for the U.S. border on Oct. 23. Organizers are calling this group assembling in Tapachula, Chiapas, the “Caravana Madre,” or Mother Caravan, and estimate it will be tens of thousands of people strong.
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Border Security#Border Crossings#Dhs#Cbp#Homeland Security
Border Report

New Mexico National Guard unit to support Afghan resettlement operations

BELEN, N.M. (AP) — A New Mexico Army National Guard unit is deploying within the United States to support resettlement operations for Afghan refugees. A departure ceremony was held Friday for the Belen-based 919th Military Police Company, the guard said in a statement that didn’t specify where the unit’s soldiers would deploy. Afghans resettling to […]
BELEN, NM
Border Report

Texas Attorney General tours Del Rio border, praises law enforcement agents

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton toured the border in Del Rio on Tuesday and admonished the Biden administration for not doing enough to help law enforcement agents and the border community in this remote region. He said they also met with National Guard who are currently sending more supplies and manpower to build a temporary fence in the Del Rio area. And promised his administration, which is led by Republican Gov. Greg Abbott, would be filing more lawsuits against the Biden administration to force more policies that he says are necessary to stop illegal immigration on the Southwest border.
TEXAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Travel Restrictions
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Air Travel
Border Report

$36.4M coming to support Operation Lone Star as thousands of pounds of drugs seized since March

WESLACO, Texas (ValleyCentral/Border Report) — More state funding is coming toward efforts to stop drug and people smuggling into Texas, according to a press release Thursday from the governor’s office. Gov. Greg Abbott’s Public Safety Office will award more than $36.4 million in grants that support the efforts of Operation Lone Star. A total of […]
WESLACO, TX
Border Report

Border Report

9
Followers
53
Post
503
Views
ABOUT

BorderReport.com provides real-time delivery of the untold local stories about people living, working and migrating along the U.S. border with Mexico.

 https://www.borderreport.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy