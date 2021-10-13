CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Urinary albumin-to-creatinine ratio and the risk of first stroke in Chinese hypertensive patients treated with angiotensin-converting enzyme inhibitors

Panpan He
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe aimed to evaluate the relationship of the albumin-to-creatinine ratio (ACR) with the risk of first stroke and examine possible effect modifiers in hypertensive patients. A total of 11,632 hypertensive participants with urinary ACR measurements and without a history of stroke from the China Stroke Primary Prevention Trial (CSPPT) were included in this analysis. The primary outcome was first stroke. Over a median follow-up of 4.4 years, 728 first strokes were identified, of which 633 were ischemic, 89 were hemorrhagic, and 6 were uncertain types. Overall, there was a significant positive association between natural log-transformed ACR and the risk of first stroke (HR, 1.11; 95% CI: 1.03"“1.20) and first ischemic stroke (HR, 1.12; 95% CI: 1.03"“1.22). Consistently, participants with ACR"‰â‰¥"‰10"‰mg/g had a significantly higher risk of first stroke (HR, 1.26; 95% CI: 1.06"“1.50) and first ischemic stroke (HR, 1.33; 95% CI: 1.10"“1.59) than those with ACR"‰<"‰10"‰mg/g. Moreover, the association of ACR with first stroke was significantly stronger in participants with higher total homocysteine (tHcy) levels (<10 versus"‰â‰¥"‰10"‰Î¼mol/L; P for interaction"‰="‰0.044). However, there was no significant association between ACR and first hemorrhagic stroke (per natural log [ACR] increment: HR, 1.02; 95% CI: 0.82"“1.27). In summary, hypertensive patients with ACR"‰â‰¥"‰10"‰mg/g had a significantly increased risk of first stroke or first ischemic stroke. This positive association was more pronounced among participants with higher tHcy levels.

