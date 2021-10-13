CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minimizing the cumulative burden of hypertension to reduce the risk of end-stage renal disease

By Kazuo Kobayashi
Cover picture for the articleHypertension is one of the most common diseases significantly increasing the risk of cardiovascular disease and chronic kidney disease (CKD). The prevalence of hypertension among adults has increased from 650 million to 1.28 billion in the last 30 years, with 41% of female and 51% of male patients with hypertension being undiagnosed [1]. Moreover, only 23% of female and 18% of male patients with hypertension have well-controlled blood pressure (BP) [1]. Although hypertension is easily diagnosed via BP measurement and treated with various drugs at a low cost, many patients continue to have poorly controlled hypertension. In Japan, of the 43 million patients with hypertension, 14 million are unaware of their hypertension, and 31 million have poorly controlled BP [2]. Hypertension is defined as BP of 140/90"‰mmHg or higher. The Systolic Blood Pressure Intervention Trial reported that lower BP control is related to more favorable cardiovascular outcomes [3]. Thus, strict BP management is recommended for high-risk hypertensive patients. According to the Japanese Society of Hypertension Guidelines for the Management of Hypertension 2019 (JSH2019) [2], BP of less than 120/80"‰mmHg is considered normal; patients with BP of 120âˆ’140/80âˆ’90"‰mmHg are considered to have high-normal or elevated BP. With these changes in the definition of hypertension, general physicians (GPs) should aim to adequately control BP in patients with hypertension, including those with "borderline" hypertension.

