Aerospace & Defense

Raider X compound fast-attack helicopter 60% complete

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEstimated reading time 6 minutes, 1 seconds. Sikorsky’s Raider X prototype, the company’s pitch for the U.S. Army Future Attack Recon Aircraft (FARA), is more than 60 percent complete. The announcement places both FARA entrants well over the half-built mark on the way to a competitive flyoff near the end...

HURLBURT FIELD — They're not being mounted in the planes just yet, but defense contractor Lockheed Martin has delivered a new laser weapon to the Air Force. Air Force Special Operations Command (AFSOC) headquartered at Hurlburt Field has plans to mount the weapon on the already heavily-armed AC-130J Ghostrider, part of the arsenal of workhorse C-130 multiple-role four-engine turboprop airplanes flown by the command.
The Air Force is planning a live-fire demonstration before the end of the year that could transform C-17 and C-130 airlifters into strike aircraft. During the experiment, called the Rapid Dragon campaign, the rear cargo door of a C-17 will open for a high-altitude air drop of a large roll-on/roll-off pallet loaded with munitions, according to the service’s strategic development planning and experimentation office.
Estimated reading time 6 minutes, 45 seconds. U.S. Army Aviation and Missile Command Security Assistance Management Directorate recently completed a major diversion with the Commonwealth of Australia. “A diversion means that two aircraft were slated for the U.S. Army,” said Susan Williams, a SAMD logistics management specialist “Usually the aircraft...
The Advanced Tactical Trainer would likely also be expected to fly aggressor missions as part of a major overhaul of Air Force training. The U.S. Air Force is looking to add at least 100, and possibly hundreds more, Advanced Tactical Trainers on top of the 351 T-7A Red Hawks that it’s already ordered under the T-X program. The additional aircraft might also be Red Hawks, but the service has said it will look at any potential contenders that fit its requirement.
CAMP LEJEUNE, North Carolina — When Lt. Col. Stuart Scheller walked into a Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, courtroom Friday morning, he looked relaxed and was smiling. The infantry Marine had been fired from his job, and later charged with six violations of the Uniform Code of Military Justice, for a series of viral social media posts that criticized senior leaders over their handling of the withdrawal of troops from Afghanistan.
Lethal. Sustainable. Affordable. Three words Bell used to describe its recently-unveiled upgraded 360 Invictus stealth helicopter model. Showcasing the 360 Invictus at the recent AUSA 2021 Annual Meeting & Exposition in Washington, D.C., Bell disclosed its 360 Invictus program is moving swiftly through manufacturing, assembly, components testing, and system integrations. It looks like the U.S. Army will receive its new helicopter on time in the fall for future stealth attack reconnaissance missions.
Lockheed Martin has received a contract from the U.S. Army’s Sentinel A4 Program Office to accelerate production for five additional radar systems developed specifically to detect and identify cruise missiles, unmanned aerial systems, rotary wing and fixed wing aircraft, and rocket, artillery, and mortar threats. Army soldiers will use these...
The U.S. Army intends to test an entire company of unmanned combat vehicles in simulated battle next year, a wargame that leaders called unprecedented and a big step toward refining the hardware and software that will one day enable wheeled robots to take the battlefield. Gen. Ross Coffman, the director...
The Army crowned its top Soldiers Monday following a year that saw Best Warrior Competition participants adapt to the challenges of training in pandemic conditions. Clad in military dress uniforms and facemasks, 24 Soldiers attended an awards ceremony at the Association of the U.S. Army Annual Meeting and Exposition that marked the return to in-person competition following a virtual contest last year.
The swing-wing bomber made a triumphant touch and go before coming in to land after a local mission. B-1B "Bone" bombers are currently forward deployed to RAF Fairford in England as part of Bomber Task Force-Europe, which sees B-1s, B-52s, and B-2s rotate into the theater fairly regularly for operations with NATO and other allies and to 'deter' Russia. For instance, just a couple of days ago, a pair of the B-1Bs flew from RAF Fairford to Lithuania to train with forward air controllers on the ground there, before making an unprecedented stop at Spangdahlem Air Base in Germany to refuel and then heading back to RAF Fairford. Today the big swing-wing bombers headed out on more local missions and upon returning from one of these sorties, a Bone executed a touch and go followed by a touch of afterburner and the execution of an incredible banking climb—almost a wing-over—before landing.
