Off the Shelf: As Clock Counts Down to Holidays, See What Library has to Help with All Your Baking Needs

The temperature has been more summerlike than fall, but we are entering the crucial time for all those who like to entertain at the holidays. They are now getting their lists ready of what to buy and what recipes to start preparing to stock in their freezers. For those non-cooks, baking dozens and dozens of cookies and holiday specialties takes a lot of time and prep. And one holiday is little over six weeks away and the other a little over two months. That is not a lot of time for baking.