CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Energy Industry

EU to seek ban on oil and gas exploration in the Arctic

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mhm3u_0cPrwmoF00

(Reuters) -The European Union will seek a ban on tapping new oil, coal and gas deposits in the Arctic to protect a region severely affected by climate change, according to a proposal for the bloc’s new Arctic strategy published on Wednesday.

The European Commission proposal reflects the EU’s efforts to boost its role on the global stage, though it has limited influence in the Arctic. It is not a member of the Arctic Council, the regional coordinating body, though three of its member states - Denmark, Finland and Sweden - are.

“The EU is committed to ensuring that oil, coal and gas stay in the ground, including in Arctic regions,” the EU executive’s proposal said, while acknowledging that the bloc itself still imports oil and gas extracted in the region.

“To this end, the Commission shall work with partners towards a multilateral legal obligation not to allow any further hydrocarbon reserve development in the Arctic or contiguous regions, nor to purchase such hydrocarbons if they were to be produced.”

Russia’s President Vladimir Putin, whose country is one of the world’s largest oil and gas exporters and excavates fossil fuels in the Arctic, said Moscow would eventually benefit from such a ban due to rising prices.

“If such decisions lead to a certain price volatility, (Russia’s economy) wouldn’t suffer that much. That’s because we will reduce production, but will get the prices we wanted,” Putin told an energy conference in Moscow.

The Arctic is one of the regions most affected by climate change. It has warmed three times as fast as the planet during the last 50 years, causing the ice covering land and sea to melt, sea levels to rise and permafrost to thaw.

PERMAFROST

The EU also aims under its new strategy to strengthen research into the effects of thawing permafrost that may put oil fields at risk and threaten to release greenhouse gases as well as dangerous germs locked in the frozen ground.

“Over 70% of Arctic infrastructure and 45% of oil extraction fields are built on permafrost,” said the document, which must still be approved by the EU’s 27 member states.

Potential mitigation measures could include the development of methods for local cooling and stabilisation and the introduction of tougher building standards, the Commission said.

It also suggested the creation of a monitoring and early warning system to detect germs such as anthrax being released from the thawing ground.

The Arctic Council comprises Canada, Iceland, Norway, Russia and the United States as well as the three EU states, along with six indigenous organisations, and it acts as a forum for cooperation. The EU has applied for observer status.

To boost its regional presence, the EU plans to open an office in Greenland’s capital Nuuk as the United States did last year.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vladimir Putin
The Independent

EU commissioner on climate action: "Leave no one behind"

All nations have a responsibility to ensure that no one gets left behind and that changes are as fair as possible in the transition to a greener economy that's needed to address the climate crisis, European Commission for Climate Action Frans Timmermans said Monday.“I think that the greatest boundaries are the same in the developing world as in the developed world: we should leave no one behind. And of course, if you’re in the developing world, the risk of leaving people behind is bigger than in the developed world,” Timmermans said. “And that’s going to be our biggest challenge.”Timmermans...
ENVIRONMENT
MarketWatch

U.K., Europe natural gas prices see spike on fading hopes of more Gazprom supplies

Natural gas prices in the U.K. and Europe briefly spiked on Monday, after a report that Russia's Gazprom may not send more supplies as expected following recent comments from Russian President Vladimir Putin. European natural gas futures - based on benchmark November Title Transfer Facility (TTF) futures in the Netherlands -- climbed to 107.70 euros per megawatt hour (MWh) before easing back to 94.82 euros, with similar rollercoaster moves seen for U.K. futures . That's after a closely watched pipeline capacity auction on Monday showed no rise in supplies, according to media reports on Monday. The pipelines run through the Ukraine and Poland. Putin recently said he would help Europe with its pipeline shortages, but some accuse his country of trying to weaponize natural gas supplies to speed up EU approval of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline. The U.K. and Europe are heavily reliant on Russia for natural gas supplies, and prices have been soaring this year in part due to higher demand from Asia and elsewhere.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

Poles protest pushbacks of migrants at border with Belarus

Thousands of protesters marched Sunday in two Polish cities in solidarity with migrants and asylum-seekers at the Poland-Belarus border who have been pushed back by Polish authorities.Several thousand people marched in Warsaw and others protested in Krakow under the slogan “Stop torture at the border." Marchers accused Polish authorities of cruel behavior for pushing the migrants back and for imposing a state of emergency at the border that has prevented human rights workers from going there to aid people.“How many bodies lie in the forest?” read one sign in Warsaw, referring to several deaths that have occurred in the...
PROTESTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oil And Gas#The European Union#The European Commission#The Arctic Council
The Independent

Russia shadows US Navy destroyer in dramatic video amid warnings to ‘turn back’ from its territorial waters in Sea of Japan

Russia accused the US Navy of attempting to enter its territorial waters during joint military drills with China in the Sea of Japan before it was “turned back”.The Russian Defence Ministry released video footage it says showed the USS Chafee up close with anti-submarine vessel Admiral Tributs, which radioed a warning to the US destroyer that it was “in an area closed to navigation due to exercises with artillery fire,” according to the Interfax news agency, reported by Reuters.The Russian defence ministry summoned the US military attache over the “unprofessional actions” of the USS Chafee, the RIA news agency...
MILITARY
Washington Examiner

Germany's likely new government abandons 2% NATO pledge

Germany appears set to abandon its promise to meet the 2%-of-GDP NATO minimum target for defense spending. Europe's largest economy and most influential voice in the European Union, Germany has long neglected defense spending. After years of saying it was taking significant steps toward the 2% target, German defense spending remains stuck at about 1.3% of GDP. It doesn't look like things are going to get any better in the coming years.
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Finland
Country
Norway
Country
Denmark
NewsBreak
Economy
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Industry
Country
Sweden
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
AFP

EU says rift over with US on French submarines

A bitter transatlantic rift is over, the European Union's top diplomat declared Friday, a month after France was infuriated with the United States over losing a massive submarine contract in Australia. France last month recalled its ambassadors, accusing the United States of deceit and Australia of backstabbing, after Canberra scrapped a multi-billion-dollar contract for French conventional submarines.
MILITARY
birminghamnews.net

Arctic Council received no proposals on banning Hydrocarbon development: Member

Moscow [Russia], October 16 (ANI/Sputnik): The Arctic Council has not received any proposals to impose legally binding obligations on member states that would ban or limit hydrocarbon exploration, the Russian chairman of the council's senior Arctic officials committee told Sputnik. "No proposal of the kind has been submitted to or...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
arctictoday.com

Seeking a greater role in the Arctic, the EU is ready to link climate with foreign policy

Increased competition for natural resources and great-power rivalry in the Arctic has pushed the European Union to pledge to play a more assertive role in the region’s international affairs. The EU’s more assertive role will see Brussels put the full weight of its political and economic clout behind efforts to steer development in the region in a direction that is in line with its priorities.
ENVIRONMENT
Birmingham Star

China's power woes reveal a strategic weakness

New York [US], October 15 (ANI): China is facing an electricity crisis, forcing factories to reduce operations, power consumption, and leading to outright blackouts in some provinces, according to multiple media reports. China's electricity shortage is testing the nation's status as the world's capital for reliable manufacturing and exposing a...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

Reuters

203K+
Followers
223K+
Post
107M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy