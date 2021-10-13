CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kazakhstan says to maintain at least 93.5% compliance with OPEC+ cuts

By Mariya Gordeyeva
Reuters
Reuters
 5 days ago

NUR-SULTAN (Reuters) - Kazakhstan will maintain compliance with production cuts under the global OPEC- and non-OPEC deal at least at the current level of 93.5%, thanks to maintenance outages at its major oilfields, deputy energy minister Aset Magauov told Reuters.

The Central Asian nation’s compliance rate fell to as low as 89% earlier this year, but it improved its performance in the summer as some large fields halted production.

“I think we likely caught up even more in September and significantly reduced our non-compliance,” Magauov said in an interview. “We think we will be able to maintain such a high level of compliance... around 93.5%”.

Official data for September output has yet to be released.

At the same time, he said, the government plans to streamline regulations so that some maintenance breaks can be shortened and cause less disruption to total output.

Production at Kazakhstan’s third-largest field, Karachaganak, has been subdued because of repairs at Russia’s Orenburg gas refinery where it ships natural gas, a byproduct of oil extraction.

However, from Oct. 31, the field’s operator plans to launch one more compressor that will pump gas back under the ground, boosting oil flows, Magauov said.

Kazakhstan’s giant Kashagan oilfield is set to go offline for two and a half months starting May 19 next year, and its annual output is thus set to be flat at 15.2 million tonnes, he said.

After the upgrades, the field developed by a consortium that includes Eni, ExxonMobil, CNPC, Royal Dutch Shell, Total, Inpex and Kazakh state energy firm KazMunayGaz will boost its output to 500,000 barrels per day from 380,000 barrels per day.

Overall, Kazakhstan has said it expects to produce 88 million tonnes of oil next year, up from this year’s 85.5-85.6 million tonnes, but Magauov said the outlook would be reviewed in line with OPEC+’s quota adjustments.

Comments / 0

