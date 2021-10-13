It’s going to feel like late summer the rest of the week
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - We’re going to be in a pattern that’s supportive of unseasonably warm temps for the rest of the week. An upper-level ridge of high pressure will keep it feeling like late-summer instead of fall through Friday. Highs will reach the upper 80s each day, and the humidity will make it “feel-like” low 90s. Additional clouds may roll across the sky today, but rain isn’t expected. It’ll actually be rain-free for Thursday, also, but isolated showers sneak back into the forecast by Friday ahead of a cold front.www.wtok.com
