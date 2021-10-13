CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Democratic Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro Formally Announces Candidacy For Governor

By CBS3 Staff
CBS Philly
CBS Philly
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fphhR_0cPrw2UC00

HARRISBURG, Pa. (CBS) — Pennsylvania’s Attorney General Josh Shapiro has formally announced his candidacy for governor, becoming the first Democratic candidate in the gubernatorial race. The 48-year-old released a video to launch the campaign, saying it is time for him to “get in the game.”

“I understand people feel like our politics are divided and broken right now, but we can’t just take our ball and go home. There’s too much on the line,” he said in the video. “We all have a responsibility to show up, stand up and fight for what’s right. As Governor, I’ll stay in the game – no matter what. Together, we’ll build a future we can all believe in.”

The Associated Press on Tuesday confirmed Shapiro will discuss his campaign in a speech in Pittsburgh.

Governor Tom Wolf cannot seek re-election due to term limitations.

CBS 3 is part of CBS Television Stations, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Bringing you news, sports, weather, in Philadelphia.

 https://philadelphia.cbslocal.com/

