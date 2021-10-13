Democratic Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro Formally Announces Candidacy For Governor

HARRISBURG, Pa. (CBS) — Pennsylvania’s Attorney General Josh Shapiro has formally announced his candidacy for governor, becoming the first Democratic candidate in the gubernatorial race. The 48-year-old released a video to launch the campaign, saying it is time for him to “get in the game.”

“I understand people feel like our politics are divided and broken right now, but we can’t just take our ball and go home. There’s too much on the line,” he said in the video. “We all have a responsibility to show up, stand up and fight for what’s right. As Governor, I’ll stay in the game – no matter what. Together, we’ll build a future we can all believe in.”

The Associated Press on Tuesday confirmed Shapiro will discuss his campaign in a speech in Pittsburgh.

Governor Tom Wolf cannot seek re-election due to term limitations.