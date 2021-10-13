Pittsburgh Police To Use Federal Funding To Train Officers On How To Use National Crime Database

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The Pittsburgh Police Department is awaiting the arrival of federal grant money after City Council approved a bill to use $117,000.

The funding would be used to train officers on how to use the National Crime Database.

The system records detail individual crime incidents such as information on victims, offenders, and their relationships.

The funding will also help the department upgrade their police bicycles to electric bikes.