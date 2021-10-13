CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Test-optional college admissions got a major boost during the pandemic. Does it work?

By Anna Savchenko
Chicago Public Radio
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen Lillian Klatz took the SAT last year as a high school senior, she felt her score didn’t reflect the hard work she had been putting in over the years. She also didn’t think her score would be good enough to get her into a selective school like the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign. But when she found out schools were going test-optional after the pandemic first hit in March 2020, she decided to apply.

