Test-optional college admissions got a major boost during the pandemic. Does it work?

Tuesday, November 9, 2021, 7 – 8:30 p.m. Preparing for the college application and admissions process can be a really exciting time for students—a time to explore their interests, think about their future and begin to take ownership of their life plans. It can also be a stressful time not just for them but their entire families. In this session, discover how to prioritize the things that can best impact the process, focusing conversations and energy on the things that matter most. The session will also review important steps for preparation, key conversations to have as a family, and the best ways to prepare for the outcomes.

COLLEGES ・ 3 DAYS AGO