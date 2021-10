When I was a kid, Trunk or Treats and Trick or Treat events or parties were the biznass. It was so much easier to get good candy by just walking around a parking lot or around a church's rec room than it was to walk door to door, hoping someone's porch light will be on, trying not to step in the mud since you're wearing your brand new Hush Puppies that your Mom told you you should probably not wear.

SEDALIA, MO ・ 5 DAYS AGO