CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Chemistry

Liquid metal proven to be cheap and efficient CO2 converter

By University of New South Wales
Phys.org
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA global collaboration, led by researchers from UNSW, has shown how liquid gallium can be used to help achieve the important goal of net zero carbon emissions. Engineers from UNSW have helped to discover a cheap new way to capture and convert CO2 greenhouse emissions using liquid metal. The process...

phys.org

Comments / 0

Related
Freethink

Scientists convert CO2 into synthetic starch

Chinese scientists have figured out how to make synthetic starch from carbon dioxide (CO2) without relying on plants, and if they can make the process more efficient — a big if — it could help feed the world and protect the environment. Why it matters: Starch is a type of...
SCIENCE
lifewire.com

Liquid Metal Could Soon Power Your Wearable

Scientists have created a device that might one day eliminate the need for a separate battery in wearables. The invention is a soft and stretchable device that converts movement into electricity and can work in wet environments. Researchers are racing to find new ways to power personal electronics. Your next...
ELECTRONICS
foodmanufacture.co.uk

Is nitrogen the answer to the CO2 crisis?

Nitrogen could be the solution to the recent shortage of carbon dioxide (CO2) experienced in the UK, according to the British Compressed Air Society (BCAS). In several applications, nitrogen gas can be used in the place of CO2​ and can be generated in a cost effective way – circumventing the impact the rise in wholesale gas prices is having on the production of the gas.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Lithium doped poly(3-hexylthiophene) for efficient hole transporter and sensitizer in metal free quaterthiophene dye treated hybrid solar cells

This work focuses on the role of Lithium doped Poly(3-hexylthiophene)(P3HT) in metal-free quaterthiophene (4T) dye treated Titanium dioxide (TiO2) based hybrid solar cells. The dye treated hybrid solar cells with Lithium doped P3HT showed efficiencies (3.95%) of nearly a factor of four times higher than the pristine P3HT based control TiO2/4T/P3HT devices (1.04%). The enhancement of the efficiency is mainly due to highly efficient charge collection attributed to enhanced charge transport and light harvesting properties of Lithium doped P3HT polymer. The optimized solar cells with Lithium doped P3HT showed a high short circuit current density over 13Â mA/cm2, under simulated irradiation of intensity 100 mW/cm2 with AM 1.5 filter. This significant increase in current density in TiO2/4T/doped P3HT solar cell is also confirmed by both the broadened External Quantum Efficiency spectrum and significant photoluminescence quenching upon replacement of pristine P3HT with doped P3HT on 4T dye treated TiO2 electrode. With Lithium doped Spiro-OMeTAD instead of Lithium doped P3HT, similar devices showed efficiencies over 3.30% under simulated irradiation of 100 mW/cm2 with AM 1.5 filter.
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Co2 Emissions#Carbon Capture#University Of Melbourne#Unsw#University Of California#State University#Rmit#Ansto#Advanced Materials
nanowerk.com

Porous material created from greenhouse gas CO2 to store CO2

(Nanowerk News) A team of researchers at Kyoto University has created a material capable of storing the greenhouse gas carbon dioxide with one of the main ingredients being carbon dioxide itself (Journal of the American Chemical Society, "One-Pot, Room-Temperature Conversion of CO2 into Porous Metal–Organic Frameworks"). The chemical structure of...
CHEMISTRY
Phys.org

Researchers release integrated dataset of hydrological and thermal deformation in Qinghai-Tibet engineering corridor

Chinese researchers recently released an integrated observation dataset of the hydrological and thermal deformation covering permafrost engineering and slope areas in the Qinghai-Tibet Engineering Corridor (QTEC). This synthesis dataset for permafrost engineering and slopes includes measured air and ground temperatures and moisture, mean annual air temperature, mean annual ground surface...
SCIENCE
Phys.org

Fast flows prevent buildup of impurities on the edge of tokamak plasmas

Impurities in the plasmas in fusion tokamaks can reduce performance. These impurities are created by interactions between the hot plasma and the metal tokamak walls. These walls are often armored with tungsten. This material resists heat, but degrades over time, releasing impurities into the plasma. Simulations predict how these impurities behave, but they are difficult to measure directly because many impurities only emit weak levels of radiation. The experiment detailed here used a collector probe to sample the plasma. It determined that detrimental impurities accumulate in the region just outside the plasma edge only when the tokamak magnetic fields rotate around the donut-shaped tokamak in a counter-clockwise direction. This is the opposite direction that the plasma current moves. Clockwise rotation causes fast flows that remove the impurities.
INDUSTRY
Phys.org

Synthetic biology moves into the realm of the unnatural

The field of synthetic biology has had great success engineering yeast and bacteria to make chemicals—biofuels, pharmaceuticals, fragrances, even the hoppy flavors of beer—cheaply and more sustainably, with only sugar as the energy source. Yet, the field has been limited by the fact that microbes, even with genes thrown in...
CHEMISTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Chemistry
NewsBreak
UCLA
Phys.org

The photoelectric properties of MAPbI3

Organic-inorganic hybrid perovskites (OIHPs) are promising in photovoltaic energy harvesting, electro-optic detection, and all-optical conversion. Understanding the atomic structure and structural instability of OIHPs is the key to appreciate their remarkable photoelectric properties. However, atomic imaging of OIHPs by electron microscopy is challenging due to the extreme beam-sensitivity. In fact,...
PHYSICS
Phys.org

Mechanism and evolution process of supercritical fluid

Fluids are like the "blood" inside the solid Earth, playing an important role in the transportation of matter and energy. Due to the compositional difference, rocks that composed mainly of silicate and common fluids have a typically low level of miscibility. Under the high temperature and pressure conditions deep in...
CHEMISTRY
Phys.org

Researchers propose new strategy for interfacial modification of organic solar cells

Surface energy (γs) plays a key role in the formation of bulk-heterojunction (BHJ) films in organic solar cells fabricated by solution process. The miscibility of BHJ films can be predicted by the difference of surface energy between donor and acceptor. The vertical distribution and the stacking orientation of BHJ films can be regulated by the surface energy in the bottom interface layer. The surface energy of thin film is usually obtained by measuring contact angle using Owens-Wendt model.
SCIENCE
ScienceAlert

Jet Fuel Made From This Crop Could Cut Emissions by Up to 68%, New Analysis Proves

The aviation industry is necessary for the world we live in today, but it places a strain on the environment, thanks to emissions from petroleum-based fossil fuel. According to a new study, we could reduce these emissions by up to 68 percent – by switching to a sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) derived from plants. Specifically, the non-edible oilseed crop Brassica carinata, a variety of mustard plant. And it could be more cost-effective than petroleum fuel. "If we can secure feedstock supply and provide suitable economic incentives along the supply chain, we could potentially produce carinata-based SAF in the southern United States," says...
INDUSTRY
devops.com

Energy Efficiency and the Data Center

The IT industry has historically been a leader in the ongoing race to reduce CO2 emissions. Reducing emissions is good for the environment and for the corporate bottom line. The data center is well-known as a voracious data consumer. But the data center consumption findings keep pace with the trend. Even in the face of remarkable growth in data center capacity and performance, their energy consumption has increased only a few percentage points since the 2010s. This almost-flat rate of energy consumption is primarily the result of the shift to cloud computing as well as the shift to solar and wind energy, where it makes sense.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Phys.org

Rule-following molecules provide the first direct confirmation of a half-century-old theory

In 1965, scientists Robert Burns Woodward and Roald Hoffmann devised a set of rules to predict the outcome of electrocyclic reactions, an important class of reactions in organic chemistry. The Woodward-Hoffmann rules explain why certain compounds fail to form while others are easily produced and predict how the atoms will be arranged in products formed during ring-opening reactions. They provided the foundation for many chemical theories in the field and earned Roald Hoffmann the Nobel Prize in chemistry in 1981.
CHEMISTRY
Newswise

Light construction, efficient operation

Newswise — HiLo, the latest NEST unit, combines medieval building principles with futuristic construction methods: the two-storey building module with its striking, doubly curved concrete roof and novel, lightweight funicular floor system was inspired by construction methods of the past, and planned and built using state-of-the-art computational design and fabrication techniques. In the new unit, a team of scientists led by Philippe Block, Professor of Architecture and Structures, and Arno Schlueter, Professor of Architecture and Building Systems together with industrial partners explored how lightweight structures and efficient construction methods can be combined with intelligent and adaptive building systems to reduce both embodied and operational emissions in the construction and building industry.
CONSTRUCTION
Phys.org

Working to make measurements of plasma disruption mitigation methods more accurate

A team of fusion researchers at the Department of Energy's Oak Ridge National Laboratory used datasets from measurements on the Joint European Torus, or JET, tokamak to model an improved method for quantifying the amount of plasma-radiated power during a disruption of normal operations. This method, called synthetic diagnostics, could...
SCIENCE
Phys.org

New nanowire architectures boost computers' processing power

Valerio Piazza is creating new 3D architectures built from an inventive form of nanowire. His research aims to push the boundaries of miniaturization and pave the way to more powerful electronic devices. He has just won the 2020 Piaget Scientific Award, whose prize money will fund his work at EPFL for a year.
SOFTWARE
easyreadernews.com

How to get Cheap Electricity

In recent years Australian electricity providers have made it easier for consumers to find and compare companies. Even with that knowledge, plenty of Aussies aren’t asking their providers for a better deal because they feel they don’t have leverage. But, you do! In fact, depending on your negotiation skills and...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Poultry Site

UK reaches agreement with CO2 industry to ensure supplies

CO2 is used to put the fizz into beer and sodas and stun poultry and pigs before slaughter. It is also used in packaging to extend the shelf life of meat. Britain agreed to provide three weeks of emergency state support to the sector in late September. It said on Monday the industry had agreed new terms that would run until January 2022.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
technologynetworks.com

Cheap and Efficient Food Fraud Detection Method Developed

Fraudulent practices in food production, especially false claims of geographical origin, cause billions of dollars in economic damage every year. Botanists at the University of Basel have now developed a model that can be used to determine the origin of food in an efficient and low-cost manner. Strawberries from Switzerland...
ECONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy