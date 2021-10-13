CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Spokane, WA

Spokane officer gets suspended sentence for reckless driving

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 5 days ago

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — A Spokane police officer who crashed his patrol car into a passenger car while driving twice the speed limit in front of MultiCare Deaconess Hospital, injuring two people, will not spend time in jail.

Officer Michael J. Brunner, 28, pleaded guilty to reckless driving last month in exchange for the reduction of the charge from felony vehicular assault. District Judge Aimee Maurer sentenced him Monday to a 364-day suspended jail term for the crime.

Brunner will be on unmonitored probation for one year, the Spokesman-Review reported.

Because he was not convicted of a felony, Brunner will return to his job as a police officer on paid administrative leave, pending the outcome of an internal affairs investigation.

He will receive more than a year of back pay totaling at least $56,000 – the entry level base pay for officers. He had been placed on layoff status since July 2020.

A Washington State Patrol investigation determined Brunner was driving 65 mph in a 30 mph zone seconds before he T-boned a white Honda CR-V at the intersection of Lincoln Street and Fifth Avenue on March 25, 2020.

Brunner was not responding to an emergency; rather, he was driving back to the police department as his shift ended.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

Man acquitted after years in jail following 2017 shooting

GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) — An upstate South Carolina man who spent four years in jail while accused of murder has been found not guilty. The Greenville News reports that jurors acquitted 36-year-old Diderikcous Jacobi Hill on Friday in the 2017 shooting death of 48-year-old James Calvin Hill. The men were not related, according to testimony.
GREENVILLE, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Spokane, WA
Crime & Safety
City
Spokane, WA
Local
Washington Crime & Safety
The Associated Press

Suspect in New Rochelle shooting death arrested in Brooklyn

NEW YORK (AP) — A man suspected of killing a taxi driver in New Rochelle last week was arrested in New York City following a shootout with police officers, authorities said. No one was injured in the gunfire Sunday in the Fort Greene section of Brooklyn, police said. Percell Lamont Ross, 52, of Covington, Virginia, surrendered to officers when he ran out of bullets, they said.
NEW ROCHELLE, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Reckless Driving#Suspended Sentence#Ap#The Spokesman Review#Washington State Patrol
The Associated Press

Man struck, killed by train in Kansas City suburb

PARKVILLE, Mo. (AP) — Authorities say a Kansas City man was struck by a freight train and killed in the suburb of Parkville. The Kansas City Star reports that police identified the victim as 43-year-old Christopher Burdick. Capt. Jon D. Jordan, a spokesman with the Parkville Police Department, said he was crossing a sidewalk Saturday night when he was hit.
PARKVILLE, MO
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

616K+
Followers
332K+
Post
286M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy