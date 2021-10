Jolyon Palmer believes Sergio Perez owed his ability to fend off Lewis Hamilton's attacks in the Turkish Grand Prix to a "different mind" that inhabited the Mexican. Perez advanced from sixth on the grid to fourth in the running order at the start of last Sunday's race and held that position for 33 laps until Hamilton, who was on a charge after launching his race P11, caught up with the Red Bull driver.

