Atlanta Falcons Outlast the New York Jets Comeback Attempt in London Last Sunday

The Atlanta Falcons have just moved to an overall record of 2 and 3 on the 2021 – 2022 NFL season right after outlasting the struggling New York Jets, who now fall to 1 and 4, following this somewhat close game that was played at the historic Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London. The Atlanta Falcons defeated the New York Jets with a final score of 27 – 20 in this match–up from across the pond.