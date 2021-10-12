CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta Falcons Outlast the New York Jets Comeback Attempt in London Last Sunday

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Atlanta Falcons have just moved to an overall record of 2 and 3 on the 2021 – 2022 NFL season right after outlasting the struggling New York Jets, who now fall to 1 and 4, following this somewhat close game that was played at the historic Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London. The Atlanta Falcons defeated the New York Jets with a final score of 27 – 20 in this match–up from across the pond.

