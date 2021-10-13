Illinois has ambitious new goals for electric vehicle ownership and manufacturing to slash carbon emissions

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot has long faced criticism that she hasn’t put resources behind some of the progressive policy proposals she got elected on. After the mayor last week outlined her $16.7 billion so-called “Recovery Budget,” which is propped up by a windfall of federal stimulus money, advocates across Chicago tell WBEZ they’re optimistic that might be changing. But, some worry the progress will be short-lived, built on a massive influx of federal dollars that won’t last.

