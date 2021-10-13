CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois has ambitious new goals for electric vehicle ownership and manufacturing to slash carbon emissions

By Jerome McDonnell
Cover picture for the articleIllinois has a bold new goal: one million all-electric vehicles on the roads by 2030. It’s an ambitious plan to promote the adoption of battery EVs over gas-powered vehicles, as well as hybrids and plug-in hybrids. How ambitious? Consider this: EVs have been around for 10 years, but currently there are only 33,300 registered in Illinois, compared with 10 million vehicles running on gasoline.

#Mitsubishi Electric#Electric Cars#Greenhouse Gas Emissions#Downstate Illinois#Ev#Democrat
