Grand Rapids Guitar Festival aims to foster ‘musical creativity, learning, improvisation’
Saturday’s first-year event boasts a day of workshops, exhibits, performances and a keynote address by Djangophonique’s Andrew Brown. Details and more at Local Spins. Picking up the guitar at age 12, Sam Granger has long expressed his love for jam bands and “atmospheric stuff,” not to mention the fingerstyle tradition of innovators such as Django Reinhardt and contemporary players Justin King, Antoine DuFour and Andy McKee.localspins.com
