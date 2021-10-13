CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man pleads guilty to fatally stabbing man during drug sale

The Associated Press
 5 days ago

TACOMA, Wash. (AP) — A man accused of fatally stabbing an acquaintance over the sale of prescription drugs has pleaded guilty to a second-degree murder charge.

Taldon Maddock, 28, was charged with killing 21-year-old Deon McGhee in March 2020. He’s scheduled to be sentenced Nov. 4, the News Tribune reported.

In his plea statement, Maddock said he wasn’t pleading guilty to the fatal stabbing of McGhee because he was guilty but because he wanted to take advantage of the plea agreement.

Police say Maddock and McGhee went together to buy Xanax on March 25. Just after 10 p.m. that night, several people called 911 about a vehicle that crashed into a front yard. Witnesses reported seeing a man who looked like Maddock walk away.

When police arrived, officers found McGhee sitting on the front porch of a nearby home bleeding profusely. He was taken to an area hospital, where he died of multiple sharp force injuries to the neck.

