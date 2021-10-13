CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
One last 'Keeper of the Lost Cities' scheduled for 2023

harrisondaily.com
 6 days ago

NEW YORK (AP) — Author Shannon Messenger can now see the end for her telepathic heroine Sophie and the million-selling middle-grade series “Keeper of the Lost Cities.”. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new and improved website. To continue reading, you...

harrisondaily.com

Comments / 0

thelascopress.com

Music in the Heart of the City Scheduled for October 24th

On Sunday, October 24 at 4 PM St. Paul’s Episcopal Church will host Music in the Heart of the City. The concert is entitled “An Afternoon of Voice and Piano.” The program consists of. song cycles in German and English. They will be performed by Daniel Ewart. Ewart has sung...
FLINT, MI
harrisondaily.com

Mel Brooks plans sequel to 'History of the World, Part 1'

NEW YORK (AP) — It is still good to be the king. Forty years after the release of his beloved “History of the World, Part I,” Mel Brooks has a sequel in the works. The 95-year-old show …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have...
ENTERTAINMENT
harrisondaily.com

Posthumous Chuck Berry live album to be released in December

NEW YORK (AP) — Dualtone Records is marking the birthday of Chuck Berry by announcing the release of a live album from the late rock ’n roll legend. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new and improved website. To continue reading,...
MUSIC
State
New York State
EatDrinkLA

What dessert is L.A. known for?

National dessert day is October 14th and in honor of the holiday I took a deep dive into this city's rich history: and it is sweet!. Los Angeles is such a melting pot that it's almost impossible to assign it a signature dessert. According to the Los Angeles County website, the immigrant story of El Pueblo de la Reyna de Los Angeles begins with families from Mexico and the Gabrielino Indians before that in 1771. By the 1850s, the group expanded to English, French, Basques, Spaniards, former Slaves of African descent, Mexicans, Germans, and Chinese. This was due in part to the gold rush of the late 1840s. By the 1930s, new immigrants from Europe, Asia, and Central and South America, including Japanese, Russians, and East European Jews, had established specific communities around Los Angeles. Does that about cover everyone? So, what dessert is LA known for? This list of 11 should paint a deliciously well-rounded portrait.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Secret LA

8 Dreamy Places In SoCal That Could Pass For Somewhere In Europe

Why travel over 5000 miles to Europe when you have these gems right on your doorstep?. When Europe slammed the doors on American travelers in the wake of the pandemic, we couldn’t help but mourn our dashed vacation plans on the Amalfi coast. Instead of sailing the Mediterranean Sea and exploring cobble-road cities with our Chianti-induced starry eyes, we were elbowing our way to the top of Runyon Canyon (figurately and with sufficient distance, of course) and rejoicing the debut of make-shift pavement patios.
LOS ANGELES, CA
soapoperanetwork.com

EXCLUSIVE: Sydney Mikayla On Recurring Status at ‘General Hospital’

“General Hospital” star Sydney Mikayla (Trina Robinson) is off contract with the daytime soap opera and now appears in a recurring capacity, Soap Opera Network has confirmed. She joins co-star William Lipton (Cameron Webber) who has been recurring for some time. Despite the change in her status, however, don’t expect Mikayla to be leaving “GH” anytime soon. Her character will remain involved in current storylines.
CELEBRITIES
#Ap
Outsider.com

Gabby Petito Case: Blogger Discovers ‘Weird’ Detail on Brian Laundrie’s Pinterest Account

Internet sleuths have come out of the woodwork in the Gabby Petito case. Blogger Shaynah Dodge is one of them. Minnesota blogger Shaynah Dodge has been closely documenting Gabby Petito’s on her blog page with a little over 77,000 followers. Recently, she dissected Brian Laundrie’s Pinterest page and uncovered a few things that she deems as suspicious. However, there’s an account linked to his mother, Roberta Laundrie, and Gabby Petito linked to his.
PETS
CBS LA

Ticketholders To Filipino Festival FAHMfest Find Empty Parking Lot In San Pedro

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Ticketholders to a Filipino festival that was supposed to happen over the weekend are calling it the newest “Fyre Festival” after it was canceled without any notice to people who paid for tickets. FAHMFest was advertised on Facebook and Instagram throughout the spring and summer, promising to be a “one-of-a-kind” festival celebrating Filipino food, music and fashion. According to the event page on feverup.com, general admission tickets were $115 for a two-day pass and $250 for a VIP two-day pass for people 21 and over. Michael Nones said he bought his tickets in April at an early bird...
CELEBRATIONS
Raelle Conner

4 Dangerous Places to Live in Los Angeles, CA

Living in Los Angeles, CA, is a dream for many. Its welcoming climate, inclusive culture, friendly atmosphere, and plethora of fun activities make it a city few can resist. Undeniably, it’s one of the safest cities in America. However, no city is void of crime, which means that there are dangerous neighborhoods in Los Angeles, which are far from a safe environment to live in.
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
Secret LA

3 L.A. Restaurants Make The NY Times’ List Of Best Places To Dine In America 2021

And one of them has also been listed as one of the best in the world. Most Angelenos accept traffic jams on the maligned 405, soaring rental prices and hordes of influencers on every block as a way of life on this stretch of the West Coast. However, the complex food scene, offering some of the most innovative dining experiences in the country definitely helps counter it all.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
firstsportz.com

Valorant North America Last Chance Qualifier Results, Schedule, Scores, and more

Valorant Champions will be the final and the biggest event of Valorant in 2021. Teams from around the world who couldn’t qualify for the Champions will have their last shot at the major in the 4 Last Chance Qualifiers. This article will summarise North America Last Chance Qualifiers Results, Schedule, Scores, and more.
VIDEO GAMES
harrisondaily.com

Count The Cash Winners

First and Second place winners were selected Friday at noon in the recent Count the Cash Fall fun event recently published in the Harrison Daily Times. Congratulating the winners was Jim Perry …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new and...
HARRISON, AR
harrisondaily.com

St. Louis museum receives donation of 22 ‘masterpieces’

ST. LOUIS (AP) — The St. Louis Art Museum is receiving a donation of 22 pieces of art, including two by Pablo Picasso. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch that the museum announced the …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new and...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
harrisondaily.com

Soul Train Awards headed to Apollo for the first time

NEW YORK (AP) — The annual “Soul Train Awards” will be presented for the first time at New York City's Apollo Theater, the legendary Harlem performance venue, as two icons of Black culture team …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
harrisondaily.com

British Museum to display the world's oldest map of stars

LONDON (AP) — The British Museum will display what it says is the world’s oldest surviving map of the stars in a major upcoming exhibition on the Stonehenge stone circle. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new and improved website. To...
WORLD
harrisondaily.com

Facebook plans to hire 10,000 in Europe to build 'metaverse'

MENLO PARK, Calif. (AP) — Facebook said it plans to hire 10,000 workers in the European Union over the next five years to work on a new computing platform that promises to connect people virtually …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched...
BUSINESS

