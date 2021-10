If you’ve been struggling to find low sodium foods at the grocery store, don’t worry! The search process is going to become a lot easier. The FDA recently released new sodium guidelines for the U.S. food industry. The change should help reduce sodium levels in all processed, packaged, and prepared foods. In other words, your favorite chips, cereals, and restaurant dishes are all going to get a little less salty. (That’s right, the FDA requested that chain restaurants change up their dishes as well.)

