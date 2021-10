The September increase in U.S. consumer prices was 0.4% higher than August's. This is due to the increased costs of new cars and food as well as gas and restaurant meals. According to the Labor Department, Wednesday's annual consumer price index increase was the same as in June and July. It is the highest level in 13 years. Core inflation increased 0.2% and 4% in September, respectively, excluding volatile food and energy categories. This is compared to a year ago. In June, core prices reached a record high of 4.5% for the first time in three decades.

